I have almost 14,000 kids that make me proud to come to work every, single day.
This week, Victoria West High School student Jacob Padron was named first chair All-State Choir. A big congratulations to him, his family and all the teachers who have influenced his life.
To help you understand what an amazing accomplishment this represents, you should know this process begins with almost 67,000 students across the state of Texas vying for these opportunities. Through a rigorous process of auditions, first at the regional level, and then again at the area competitions, only 1,795 students are selected for the 15 performing ensembles (bands, orchestras and choirs). Only 2.6% of the musicians who initially audition become all-state musicians. Not only was Jacob selected, he was selected first chair.
At all-state, Jacob will have a life-altering experience. For several days, he will be surrounded by the best young musicians in Texas and will be challenged to grow as they prepare for a culminating concert at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the CC Stars At Night Ballroom in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio. I hope you’ll consider going in support of Jacob.
A lifetime ago, I was in Jacob’s shoes as I performed in All-State Choir, and I have no doubt it influenced my decision to become a music teacher. Maybe someday, we’ll be lucky enough to have him as a colleague in education. Jacob’s teacher, Vanessa Mora, belongs to Texas Music Educators Association that includes nearly 13,500 school music teachers who are dedicated to promoting excellence in music education.
Jacob is just one example of the many students throughout the Victoria Independent School District who have countless opportunities to thrive in their area of genius.
I am grateful to our community for supporting a robust fine arts program in the schools and the myriad opportunities our students have to demonstrate their art. As you may not know, very few schools have full band, choir, orchestra, theater, dance, mariachi, guitar, ballet folklorico and art for students to choose from.
For those who regularly read my articles, you also know we are building upon our current CTE program offerings with the deployment of new P-TECH initiatives.
We have been advertising a lot about P-TECH Health Care lately, which will start next fall, and you can find information about that on our website. We are excited to kickoff P-TECH education in the future and even more programs after that as another way for our kids to pursue their gifts.
Students can choose to pursue their genius in the classroom as well, choosing a traditional route through school, a focus on industry certifications (through CTE and P-TECH), an AP intensive track through high school, a dual-credit track through high school, and next year, we will be offering a dual-enrollment track as well for the first time in partnership with University of Texas at Austin. We are giving more kids more opportunities and excited about their future.
Jacob is a local star. He is one star in our constellation of great students throughout VISD. He represents what we want for all students in our care – a chance to thrive, appropriate pressure to succeed and enough support so he can. I’m betting that before today you didn’t know about Jacob, because not enough people talk about it.
Well, now we have no excuse not to talk about great kids like Jacob and countless others who do amazing things every day.
Part of my job is to bang the drum for my kids and my schools and encourage you to do the same. I’m proud of you, Jacob. Congratulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.