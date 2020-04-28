As you are all aware, we had started a facilities study long before the COVID-19 pandemic created a physical distancing requirement.
Our facilities study is the culmination of nearly two years of work since I was appointed superintendent. We all know that our buildings have immense physical needs, and we wanted to conduct a thorough facilities study to ensure our perceptions are supported by facts.
Huckabee Architects have spent the past several months (before the COVID-10 pandemic) walking through our buildings and inspecting everything from the roof to the subfloor. They were able to complete the facilities study just prior to the pandemic, and within the past few weeks, VISD has received their analysis. The full report is almost 900 pages long, so to say it is thorough is an understatement.
In our endless commitment to radical transparency and insane levels of accessibility to information, we do not feel it is appropriate for us to simply hold the facilities study and not share it with the board of trustees and community to collect feedback and insight. To that end, we have planned for a virtual working board meeting Wednesday, April 29. This will be a virtual meeting held in public and certainly you are welcomed to tune in via our website. We will also record the meeting and you are encouraged to watch at your convenience. Please also know that we will plan in-person community meetings to review this information as soon as it is safe to do so.
In the next several weeks and months, we will be scheduling virtual town hall-style meetings with teachers and community members for each building. As those meetings are scheduled, we will post information on our website, through social media and with our local media channels. I want to be very clear that our goal is to continue to inform our community and solicit feedback as we keep moving forward with our commitment to address our facility needs. We are excited to share this information with you, and I hope you will find it interesting.
