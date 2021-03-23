Historic Main Street Theatre has a long history. The theater, which thrived in the 1930s and 40s, served as a hurricane shelter and has survived several hurricanes through the years.
Long-time residents have fond memories of attending movies at Long’s Theater, which the Bauer and Clegg families helped build and was managed by Jimmy Denham from 1936 to 1944. When commercial centers moved from the downtown area, the theater was deserted and remained empty for 30 years, falling into disrepair. In 1983, I purchased the theater and donated it to Main Street Committee in 1992.
Through $5 and $10 donations, we obtained grants from The Meadows Foundation for theater renovations. Fay Sterling, myself, Mary Ruth and Paul Tasler, Jim and Liz Rudellat, Ernestine and Ray Davila, Louis and Lorraine Fabrygel, Lewis and Juaniece Madden, Tiney and BB Browning, Betty DeShazor, Alex and Sherry Davila, Jody Weaver, Sheila Westerholm and Dwayne Buehring are just some of the people who helped with this project. We sold seats for $87.50 each.
On Sept. 29, 1994, the Gala Grand Opening celebrated resurrection of live theater in Port Lavaca, with Pat Jurek directing a cast of 24 people in “Night of January 16th.” The theater had a new stage, refurbished balcony, and 263 seats. This was the same play I did in High School in 1965, also with Pat Jurek, where you pick the jury from the audience for the trial of a lady accused of killing her wealthy boyfriend. I was the defending attorney in 1965, but in 1994 I played the father of the girl on trial.
That was the start of many plays over the past 25 plus years.
Later, Port Lavaca MainStreet renovated space that housed a building where the local Rotary Club was founded in 1925 at the Coffeepot that met upstairs. It was the only building in Port Lavaca on the National Historic Register. Irma Smith’s dress shop was next door. South Texas Savings gave the buildings to City of Port Lavaca for the Main Street Committee.
The dedication, held in 1991, was attended by 200 including the politicians of the area. Ken Armbrister spoke along with then Mayor Tiney Browning. After Hurricane Claudette stormed through town, the buildings that once stood proudly were no longer there and the area was later made into an open-air park. In 2017, the park, now named after Fay Bauer Sterling, sustained damage from Hurricane Harvey.
The Barber Shop building at 115 S. Guadalupe, originally the site of Roemer Meat Market in 1890, is now the Port Lavaca MainStreet office. Fay Sterling once told me about buying a bottle of beer for a nickel there in 1917. She was 10 years old, Joe Lawhn, Pearl Harbor survivor, had his Barber Shop at the location for more than 50 years. His scissors are placed in the concrete in front of the building. The building was renamed the Dale Mann Building in 2005 for her hard work and dedication to Main Street. Brown & Root employees helped renovate the building on weekends.
I must also mention Nina’s Lounge, a famous domino hall that is now known as the Fabrygel Building. Damaged in Hurricane Harvey, the building will soon undergo renovations.
There is much history and work that has been done through the years. Recently, the committee was reorganized and the current group has big plans to carry on the vision of their predecessors.
The group is fundraising through sales of Port Lavaca-Opoly. Games may be purchased online at www.portlavacaopoly.com or in person at Beefore It’s a Quilt & Gifts, The Green Iguana Grill, Something More Media, and First National Bank.
Port Lavaca MainStreet, Inc is a 501c3 nonprofit. Questions on MainStreet, Inc. projects or fundraisers, may be directed to Tania French, president, at 361-920-9788.
