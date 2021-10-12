As I was visiting with my niece, Jackie, in the pool, she was telling me about her vacation to Hawaii. Some of the favorite activities she and her boyfriend, Nick, enjoyed were swimming at the beach, snorkeling, surfing, deep-sea fishing and watching the sunsets on the beach every evening. They also enjoyed going out to eat delicious meals.
During their deep-sea fishing adventure, they caught Mahi Mahi and then, they cooked Island style fish tacos. Jackie described making pineapple pico de Gallo and said it was delicious.
While snorkeling, Jackie saw sea turtles, blow fish, parrot fish and more. They took a tour called the Road to Hana where they hiked, swam under waterfalls and went to a black sand beach.
Jackie said, “The trip was just like a dream come true. Everything was so beautiful.”
My niece decided that it’s very important to take time away from your job and your stress to relax. She said, “You cannot get your time back and you need to be able to take care of yourself before you are able to take care of others.”
If a person is unable to take time off from their job, then he or she may want to relax in the evenings and on weekends by turning off the TV and having some “me time.” They may have a “stay-cation” right at their own home.
Soothing sounds like ocean waves may help a person to relax, refresh, and renew. Doing stretching exercises or yoga may be beneficial. Taking a walk along a nature trail or near the river may be refreshing.
Swimming or walking in the pool, doing leg and arm exercises in the pool while holding onto a noodle may be refreshing.
Some of my retired friends and others enjoy gardening, dancing, bicycling, praying, meditating, reading, life-long learning classes, woodwork, cooking, sewing, doing puzzles, watching a movie or playing games. I really enjoy fishing, beach combing and photography.
One of my favorite scriptures is Isaiah 40:31 KJV.
"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."
Enjoy a vacation if you can, or if that is not possible at this time, be sure to find some “me time.” Remember to take care of yourself and then you are able to take care of others.
During these stressful times, try to take some time for yourself to relax, refresh and renew. Hopefully, sometimes soon, we will get through these tough times.
