On Feb. 28, 11 Victoria ISD students had the opportunity to present to Trustees from around the state of Texas at the TASB Governance Camp. Let’s start with the obvious, my kids are amazing! You may or may not be aware we have a group of students throughout junior high and high school who agree to be “Student Leaders.” They have an opportunity for leadership training and have served as a resource for our school board in strategic planning, policy recommendations, ambassador functions, etc.
We submitted a proposal to present at Governance Camp to help show other trustees from around Texas how they can work to connect the board room to the classroom, by creating a voice of student ownership around important district decisions. Our trustees and I have a firmly held belief for our decisions... The people who will be impacted by that decision should, to the greatest extent possible, have an opportunity to have their voices heard and thoughts shared. To that end, we have involved student leaders in dress code conversations, what makes a quality school and quality classroom, start and end times, strategic planning, task force work, etc. These 11 student leaders have agreed to present their work, their efforts and their learning to other districts from around the state.
As I have written about in previous articles, this fundamental paradigm shift is between engagement (or buy-in) and ownership. Buy-in comes after a decision is made, and I think we live in a world now that doesn’t support buy-in. We live in a world where people want to be welcomed into conversations early and be a part of the decision-making. This is the heart of ownership and leads to unity of purpose. As superintendent, I am chief learner and sometimes chief teacher, and I want to help teach our students how genuine servant leadership (as shown by our trustees) helps create an ownership culture.
I want for our students to believe they can lead this way as future CEOs, leaders in their church, and leaders in their community. Our trustees show tremendous vulnerability and humility in their leadership by inviting every voice to take ownership in complex decisions and this manifests as real change throughout our district. I hope our students carry this learning forward in their lives.
It all sounds easy as I write about it on paper and you read about it, I’m sure. Here’s the thing though... we were invited to present about this to others around the state. Why don’t others do it? Because it’s hard, takes vulnerability and requires us to look at servant leadership differently. Lighting a path and showing the way? Yes, we are. Always proud of VISD and our kids.
