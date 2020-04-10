To watch our staff design a remote learning plan has been one-part science and one-part art. It has been truly magnificent to watch if you are into instructional pedagogy, delivery, etc. The aerial acrobatics they have performed are stunning to say the least. For many of the parents out there, I’m sure you’re all feeling like you are doing your own acrobatics as well trying to stay on top of the assignments and learning. By the way, you’re doing great, keep it up.
Our students are doing their own acrobatics as well. I did some quick google research and read an interview of a trapeze artist with the Cirque du Soleil and this quote seemed appropriate, “I perform at night, so I like to sleep in, then practice on stage for 45 minutes. I perform my trapeze act once or twice a day, nine or 10 times every week. Before each show, I put on my make-up and sparkly costume, and warm up for half an hour, doing handstands and abdominal push-ups. I have to do a lot of strength and flexibility exercises.” (Teen Kids News). I’m just kidding, I don’t think our students are putting on a sparkly costume for homework, but maybe they are sleeping in a bit.
To be serious though, the article does provide an interesting perspective on the life of a young trapeze artist. Much like these flying trapeze artists, our students are “stretching themselves every day,” they must “face nervousness and failure,” they have to practice, they get to express themselves, they’ve “... got to be talented, but also have the mental strength to cope,” and they have “to be adaptable, because we change ... about once every six weeks.” Yes, our students are doing all of this.
I want all our parents, caregivers and community to know that our student trapeze artists are not flying without a safety net. The VISD has invested in a technology safety net long before this COVID-19 health scare.
This technology safety net is a program that scans every single email our students send. This algorithm searches for keywords and phrases that are deemed harmful or dangerous to others so is protecting against digital bullying. It is also searching for inappropriate content in all Teams discussion boards and submissions. It is watching document folders, presentation documents, etc.
If I were a parent, one of the first things I would want to know if this new remote learning and digital learning plan is safe. The answer is yes.
We have net(s) in place for our kids. We will continue to keep them safe.
Be smart, be safe and be well.
