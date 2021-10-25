Ten months ago, the VISD Board, via a recommendation from a Task Force, called for a bond election. This happened in February 2021.
There was about 18 months of work leading up to that recommendation, but at that moment in February my role and service to the community changed slightly. During the period of time between when the Board of Trustees calls for a vote and the actual vote, I found myself on an information campaign throughout our community. We agreed to go anywhere two or more people wanted to hear about the schools and school district.
The information campaign didn’t end in May, of course, but carried on throughout the summer and now into the fall.
For 10 months, we have been everywhere and anywhere our schedule allows us to provide information to our community about the status of our schools. We have talked about everything you can imagine. We have talked about the things you might expect, like student success, teacher salaries, building conditions, debt and debt ratios, home appraisals, and such.
We have even been asked about things you might not expect like whether the district could start a casino to generate revenue (we can’t).
We have been asked about using goats to keep our lawn costs down... although that would bring me one step closer to becoming an actual Shepherd, it’s not practical.
Some have been supportive of the work we’ve been doing in VISD and others have questions or even doubts.
Over the thousands of conversations in the past 10 months, I wanted to share 10 personal insights and reminders about life that have been shared with me:
- What we think, we become.
- Just like success, failure is a belief long before it is an outcome.
- Every day may not be good, but there is good in every day.
- We’ve got this.
- One small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.
- You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday.
- Gratitude is a shortcut to happiness.
- Impossible means you just haven’t found the solution yet.
- Never stop trying.
- Never stop believing.
I am sure you have heard every phrase above at some point in your life. What I didn’t share above was the person who actually spoke those words to me. I’ll keep that information to myself.
Maybe you said these words to me, or maybe you said something similar in the past 10 months. My conversations with you over the past 10 months have surfaced these thoughts for me in a profound way. For that, I am deeply indebted to you all.
