Texas produces and refines more oil and gas than any other state, and is the country’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. Oil and gas production, transportation and refining are carbon-intensive by their very nature — but there’s at least one source of pollution from the industry that’s entirely preventable: methane that is wasted through flaring, venting or leaking.
In terms of greenhouse effect, methane is 80 times more potent than CO2 during its first 20 years in the atmosphere. But the harm caused by the unnecessary waste of methane goes beyond climate destruction; it also costs Texas hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue, makes people sick and deprives the energy market of gas stocks that could power the state’s entire residential grid, with capacity to spare.
Methane from the oil and natural gas sector is the largest single source of methane emissions in the U.S., followed by agriculture and landfills, according to the EPA. Reducing methane waste under the Clean Air Act is a critical component of the Biden administration’s climate plan. Requiring companies to capture and employ methane for beneficial use — to power oilfield equipment, for example — or to transport it to market, via truck or pipeline, to be used in natural gas electrical generation facilities or other applications, would not be a carbon-neutral solution to the methane waste problem. But there’s no question that it would be a step in the right direction.
For decades, federal and state regulators have failed to rein in fugitive methane. In fact, despite efforts spanning several presidential administrations, there are currently no federal methane regulations in effect for sources of methane pollution built before 2016. That’s about to change, with a new methane rule pertaining to older “existing sources” expected to be finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency as soon as this month. The EPA claims the new rule will reduce “methane from covered sources by 87 percent below 2005 levels.”
“Proposed standards would reduce an estimated 36 million tons of methane emissions from 2023 to 2035, the equivalent of 810 million metric tons of carbon dioxide,” the EPA claims in a recent press release. “That’s nearly the same as all greenhouse gases emitted from coal-fired electricity generation in the U.S. in 2020.”
Even so, it will take years for existing sources of methane pollution to come into compliance. Under the EPA’s current proposal, states will have 18 months from the promulgation of the final rule to come up with plans for how to enforce the new methane regulations, and an additional 18 months to begin implementation. That means effective regulation of methane in Texas could still be at least three years off.
“In 2019, there were 564 billion cubic feet of methane wasted in Texas,” said Elizabeth Lieberknecht, an Environmental Defense Fund policy specialist who focuses on strengthening federal and state methane regulations. That’s equivalent to about $1.7 billion in market value and about $128 million in lost revenue to the state and the federal government, according to Lieberknecht — money that could have gone to fund schools, highways and the Texas rainy day fund.
According to an EDF analysis released July 27, methane squandered by Texas producers in 2019 would have been “enough to meet the annual residential needs of the entire state twice over.” The EDF data show that 2019 was an especially bad year for flaring, venting and leaking. The years since have been better, but the total value of the foregone energy and associated revenue is still staggering. Wasted methane in 2021 and 2022 totaled nearly $1 billion and cost the Lone Star State $71 million in lost revenue.
Of more immediate concern to Texans who live in close proximity to oil and gas activity, venting and flaring release chemicals that have been proven to be harmful to human health — including hydrogen sulfide, toluene, xylene and benzene. Not only are these volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, linked to increased rates of asthma, respiratory diseases and cancer, they also come at a steep cost in terms of health care expenditures: an estimated $77 billion in the U.S. in 2016, according to the EDF analysis.
In addition, research in the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas has linked maternal proximity to oil and gas activity with a greater than 50% higher incidence of preterm birth, a negative health outcome that disproportionately affects Latina women — likely due to a combination of deeply rooted environmental, economic and political factors that afflict disadvantaged communities.
* * *
While there are no federal or state regulations for methane as a greenhouse gas in Texas, the Railroad Commission — the state’s oil and gas regulator — does have regulations for when flaring is permissible and when it isn’t. But non-permitted flaring occurs at hundreds of locations across the state, with few consequences for the producers. According to a 2021 report by Earthworks based on comparisons of RRC flaring permitting data and more than 200 active flares observed during flyovers of the Permian Basin in Texas, some 69%-84% of flares in the sample likely occurred at well sites operating without a permit. The sample included well sites operated by small independent producers and oil and gas majors, including ExxonMobil and Shell.
Flaring is regulated under statewide Rule 32, which affords a 10-day window to flare without a special permit around a new well’s drilling and completion phase. The rule also allows producers to apply for Rule 32 exception permits, for 45 days at a time and up to a maximum of 180 days, during emergency events and under other exceptional circumstances. Under the rule, these flaring events must be self-reported to the RRC and permitted. The RRC also regularly grants exceptions to Rule 32, allowing producers to flare beyond emergency circumstances and initial drilling and casing operations.
In a response to a request for comment from Capital & Main, a RRC spokesperson criticized “flaws” in the Earthworks report and claimed the researchers may have listed some permitted flaring incidents in their sample as non-permitted.
While the regulation of methane and other gases is a problem in every state where the fracking industry has grown over the last decade — including North Dakota, Montana, Pennsylvania, California, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico — Texas leads the nation in flaring. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the Lone Star State’s flaring and venting in 2020 accounted for 63% of the national total and 92% in the two-state Permian Basin.