Most people don’t think too much about their electric utility provider, except when the lights go off. And, for most people power outages are primarily a source of frustration and concern. That’s also true for professors like us. But, we also saw a rare opportunity to learn about what Texans think about the performance of their electric utility when the pressure was on, when everyone was thinking about electricity and when the state’s electric utilities found themselves in the same boat attempting to provide service amidst a winter storm of unprecedented proportions.
Winter Storm Uri provided a field on which the state’s electric cooperatives squared off against the state’s commercial electric utilities in a performance challenge. And, a few weeks after the storm Texas, the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston conducted a representative survey of 1,500 Texans served by the Texas Electrical Grid to learn about their experiences during the winter storm of February 2021. When it mattered most, and the stakes were at their highest, Texas’s electric cooperatives like the Victoria Electric Cooperative, Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative and Jackson Electric Cooperative bested the electric corporate goliaths American Electric Power (AEP), CenterPoint and Oncor in the eyes of those whom they serve.
Texans who lost power and are served by electric cooperatives had a significantly more positive evaluation of the performance of their local electric utility than did those Texans who lost power and are served by a private company in a deregulated market. For example, only 24% of Texans served by electric cooperatives had a negative evaluation of their local electric utility’s overall performance during the winter storm, compared to more than twice as many of those Texans served by the three main private electricity providers: AEP (55%), Oncor (56%) and CenterPoint (61%). An even smaller proportion of Texans served by electric cooperatives (22%) had a negative evaluation of their local electric utility’s performance managing the rolling blackouts during the winter storm, between two and a half and three times lower than the proportion with negative evaluations among those served by Oncor (58%), AEP (61%) and CenterPoint (71%).
Texans served by electric cooperatives also were more likely to agree that the power cuts in their local area were carried out in an equitable manner compared to Texans served by commercial electricity utilities in deregulated markets. More than twice as many of those served by an electric cooperative (52%) agreed that power cuts during the winter storm in their area were carried out in an equitable manner, double the proportion among those served by Oncor (26%), AEP (23%) and CenterPoint (23%).
The survey data did not allow for a conclusive explanation as to why the electric cooperatives’ performance was viewed more favorably by their members than was the performance of the private companies viewed by their customers. But, we have a few ideas.
First, electric cooperatives may have performed better, based on objective empirical metrics, during the winter storm, perhaps because they are more committed to their members’ well-being than private utility companies are committed to their customers’ well-being.
Second, members of electric cooperatives may believe their electric utility prioritizes their interests more than do customers of commercial electric utilities, and therefore, are more likely to rate their cooperative in a positive manner than are customers of commercial utilities.
Third, regulated electric utilities where a single entity is responsible for the commercialization, transmission and distribution of electricity may be better able to respond to the type of operational challenges presented by the February 2021 winter storm than are electric utilities in deregulated markets, where one entity is responsible for commercialization and another is responsible for transmission and distribution.
We don’t have all the answers about why so many Texans lost power during Winter Storm Uri. But, one thing we do know is that Texans served by electric cooperatives were much more satisfied with their providers’ performance during the storm than were those served by private companies in the deregulated markets. It would appear that the corporate giants may very well have something to learn from the Lone Star State’s electric cooperatives, which, in the Winter Storm of 2021 earned cheers from their members while their corporate colleagues were being booed by their customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.