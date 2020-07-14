First, I would like to thank everyone for their support and confidence in me all these years as your county tax assessor collector. As I approach retirement at the end of this year, I will have completed 39 years working in the county tax office, 11 years as a deputy clerk and 28 years as your county tax assessor collector. I enjoyed serving each one of you and have been dedicated in serving you in the most efficient and professional manner possible.
The tax office has been my life. I am proud of the things my staff and I have accomplished. I thank them all, both past and present, for their endless dedication. Most of you who know me, know that customer service has always been my number one priority. The tax office must abide by the legislature and constitution laws that governs the tax office.
The tax office has come a long way with technology in serving the public. When I first started working in the tax office everything was done manually. Today, everything is computerized, which allows the public to conduct their business online. Whether paying taxes, researching property information, or renewing current vehicle registration, computer technology has made it possible. My staff is always courteous and willing to assist all customers in person or by phone.
In 1981, legislature created the appraisal district which eliminated the Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector responsibility of assessing the values on properties for taxation.
Prior to being elected in 1992, several taxing entities had separate offices doing their own billing and tax collecting. After being elected, I realized that combining these resources and responsibilities the taxpayer would receive only one tax statement and have the convenience of paying taxes at one location. It was a win, win solution for everyone.
I now collect for 14 taxing jurisdictions and it has been a pleasure working with them. Each July after receiving the certified appraised values from the chief appraiser, calculations are worked up to give to the taxing jurisdictions so they can proceed outlining their budgets in order to adopt a tax rate. After receiving the tax rates from the jurisdictions, the values and rates calculates the property tax statement. There are many additional duties and responsibilities required along with the motor vehicle registration and titling department. Experience and knowledge are paramount in continuing to serve the citizens of our county efficiently.
As county tax assessor collector, I sit on the Victoria Central Appraisal district board as a non-voting member, a county commissioner sits on the board as the voting member for the county. This board hires the Chief Appraiser, approves the district’s budget, and appoints members to the appraisal review board on the chief appraiser’s recommendation. Also, this board does not set the property valuations. The chief appraiser certifies the values set forth by the state guidelines.
Each year the commissioners court adopts the budget for each department and budgets are usually lean. Therefore, we must work within these parameters to serve our citizens with the best service possible. There are many more responsibilities and duties required for this position then mentioned.
I have put my heart and soul in serving and again thank you for letting me serve you.
God Bless each of you.
