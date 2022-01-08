Entering the new year without Janet Stormont Miller will require some adjustment for the many of us who loved and admired her.
While the news of Janet’s death saddened us, we quickly realized that instead of simply wallowing in sadness we should focus our attention on giving thanks for the many things she had done that added value to our lives.
Janet’s life personified benevolence, community spirit, faith, love of the arts and education, and thoughtfulness.
Those traits were manifested throughout our community.
Because my decades of friendship with Janet centered on our mutual interests in education and the arts, it is her legacy in those areas for which I am most thankful. I will leave it to others to comment about her extensive impact in other areas of our community.
Engaging others in meaningful, enjoyable conversation was one of Janet’s talents. She was not adversarial; I never heard her argue. It was as simple as this. When Janet talked, people listened, and when people talked, Janet listened.
Though not prone to tell jokes or try to make humorous comments, she nonetheless truly enjoyed good humor and rewarded it with hearty laughter.
Janet was a brilliant woman who loved to learn, as manifested in her being valedictorian of her high school class and in her several college degrees. She also loved to encourage and to help others learn.
Unsurprisingly, she financially supported the efforts of Victoria College and the Victoria College Foundation to provide scholarships and other meaningful support for succeeding generations of learners.
She appreciated and supported the Victoria College Lyceum and the Victoria College Lectures on South Texas because they brought to Victoria a host of respected speakers, many of them internationally renowned. She wanted students and the community to learn from them.
Additionally, she helped found and then annually supported the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s John W. Stormont Lecture Series, named in honor of her father who served as Dean of Victoria College for 15 years.
The musical arts were very important to Janet. She regularly attended Victoria Symphony and Victoria Bach Festival concerts because she deeply appreciated the music, both artistically and intellectually.
Janet expressed her gratitude to the Symphony and the Bach Festival through generous donations to their annual fund drives and many fundraising events.
Both organizations also directly benefitted from her knowledge and wisdom.
She served on the Bach Festival Board of Directors, including a stint as chair, and on the committee that established the Victoria Bach Festival Endowment Trust. And, from 1994 until her death, she offered her informed and meaningful advice as a member of the Victoria Symphony Endowment Trust.
I am very grateful for Janet’s great legacy in our community. In 2022 and beyond, our community will share the fruits of that legacy.
Thank you, Janet.
