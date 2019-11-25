This week Victoria ISD is on break for the Thanksgiving holiday, and I am going to take this opportunity to offer my sincere thanks to you, Victoria. Some of you who have heard me speak know that I have a semi-standard opening whereby I offer my thanks and gratitude before speaking. I started doing this many (many) years ago when my girls were still very (very) young. I do it with a very specific purpose that I haven’t shared before.
I recall it was a birthday celebration for my oldest daughter. Friends and family were there, and they were giving wrapped presents and I said what every parent says when someone hands your child a present: “Say thank you.” She said her thank you’s, and I remember having a moment of pause.
Over the next day or two when out for a run (where I do my best thinking), I had this interesting thought... Why did I ask my daughter to say “thank you” before she had even opened the gift? I knew it was important to me but couldn’t exactly explain why it was important. I’ve since learned to explain it by saying the most important thank you in life is not really for the gift. Because if the thank you is for the gift, then only the gifts have value ... and that’s not accurate at all. Don’t get me wrong, the thank you for the gift is important. I think there is a more important thank you, however.
Years of living on this planet have given me the wisdom to put into words what I couldn’t explain to my daughter at the time, but I was trying to teach my daughter my secret shortcut to happiness. My shortcut to happiness is to live a life of gratitude. Gratitude is recognizing that we already have everything we need in life if we can just stop and recognize it from time to time. There you have it: Gratitude is a shortcut to happiness.
So, I will finish where I started and offer my profound gratitude TO you and my profound gratitude FOR you! Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.