Edward Clegg born in 1819 or 1820, according to two Federal Census, grew up in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Ireland. He and his wife, Maria Jane Austin Clegg migrated to the U.S. through Liverpool, England on the ship, “Ohio” in 1843 to Van Buren, Arkansas; then in 1846 relocated to the village of Lavaca, Texas, — which was then a part of Victoria County. Just a reminder — Texas became a state in December 1845.
A Texian Advocate publication of October 1846 lists an ad by Edward Clegg offering for sale various items of merchandise and the ad at the bottom had the following text, “Port Lavaca, Texas — September 1, 1846”. Therefore, it is known for sure that he was in the area on that date.
Very soon after receiving a few shipments, one could presume Clegg’s business was either so very good that he was able to branch off into other areas or business was so poor that he decided to pursue another activity.
Edward purchased the Tavern House – renamed the City Hotel and lots in Lavaca on Nov. 9, 1846 from Henry Kitchen and operated it off and on over a period of about 40 years. Over the years, he advertised, both, his merchandising business and his hotel business in the Texian Advocate (Victoria Advocate). In addition to the hotel, Clegg was the local agent for a stage line, operated a livery stable, and continued to engage in business as a wholesale merchant bringing in a variety of goods. He bought and sold horses and cattle.
Also, he engaged in the real estate business.
Edward Clegg was the first agent for the “United States Line” of stages, originating in November 1847 and was owned by Harrison & McCulloch. The route started at Lavaca going to Victoria, Cuero, Gonzales, Sequin, and New Braunfels, thence connecting there with other stages servicing San Antonio and Austin.
Clegg always signed his name as “E. Clegg” and did not use his full given name. He signed this way in his letters and even on official documents of record on file in the Calhoun County Courthouse. His writings indicate that he was well educated and apparently was educated in England.
There are many descendants of Edward Clegg still living in the area. Thank you, Margaret and Bobby Clegg, for providing this wonderful family history. I truly appreciate it.
