Resolutions anyone?
Every year, I have this love – hate relationship with the idea of a New Year’s resolution. Part of me knows it is a ridiculous concept. Another part of me thinks it is aspirational, goal oriented, and focused on continuous improvement. What could be more noble?
I thought this year I would present the arguments both for and against having a New Year’s Resolution and solve the matter once and for all, for me at least.
The case against: We can resolve to do anything, of course, but we should probably also recognize that we have designed every aspect of our lives to get exactly what we are getting right now. Changing what is happening right now means actually restructuring our lives toward the resolution, and that is going to take a lot of work.
Resolving to read more is simple. Restructuring our lives to learn about which books we want to read, buy the books, carve out time to read the books, etc. is the real work and why most resolutions fail, I think.
I believe the failure rate is compounded by the fact that most people rely on motivation as a source of energy for the resolution. If you’re anything like me, motivation is like a feeling. I can be happy right now but find myself decidedly unhappy 15 minutes from now. Feeling motivated is fleeting and a poor choice when facing a new year’s resolution (The secret weapon? Abandon motivation and learn to rely on discipline, which is inexhaustible).
We can resolve that we’re going to do anything, but that doesn’t mean it will happen though.
I have heard most resolutions aren’t fulfilled. A resolution is a set-up for failure, disappointment, blame and frustration. I don’t want to feel that way.
The case for: Hope.
That’s enough for me. I could say a lot more, but I don’t think I need to. I will make and keep my resolutions for at least one more year.