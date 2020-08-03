JOHN LEWIS — RIP Feb 21, 1940-July 17, 2020
The day I met John Lewis, I was in Atlanta, Ga for several days with our wound care team and company owner Bill Curry. I had lectured, presented my wound care pictures and results to several physicians, nursing homes, nurses and physical therapists in and around the Grady Hospital System and Medical School. We were helping treat wound care patients at the four-story Grady wound care nursing home in Atlanta.
The company owner Bill informed me that tomorrow we would be going to Congressman John Lewis’ office where I would present the wound care findings and successful treatment outcomes to Congressman Lewis. The next day, indeed, the three of us — Bill, Congressman Lewis, and myself, were in the Congressman’s office for this presentation.
When Congressman Lewis saw some of the severe wounds the patients were suffering with, his questions were intelligent, thoughtful, and direct. “How can this happen in America?”, he asked. I explained that everything from trauma to advanced age contributed to this problem and that we were working on a safer, cheaper way to treat wounds for patients.
Congressman Lewis told Bill and me that we must prepare for a congressional hearing on would care in America. Bill said, “Slow down, John. I’m not ready to go there yet. We still have a long way to go before that.”
Prior to this visit, I had no idea that Bill and Congressman Lewis were friends and had been friends for years. Congressman Lewis suggested to me that Bill had helped bail he and some of his friends out of jail many years before.
He was referring to the tumultuous times that John Lewis and Martin Luther King were helping to change America during the 1960s and during the march on Washington, for example. I was almost speechless as they remembered.
The differences between Congressman John Lewis and his peaceful protests and the current rioters and violent happenings is like the differences between night and day. John, Martin and their true friends were peaceful protesters. They were gritty, determined, persistent and eager to fight at times. But they only fought with the nonviolent weapons that they had chosen — peaceful protests, prayer, education, human relationships and friendships (like his long time friendship with Bill Curry that I was allowed to observe and to partially share).
Others during Congressman Lewis’ time would co-opt their peaceful endeavors and become more radical and violent.
Congressman John Lewis died from pancreatic cancer. As a country, we have lost an icon in the Civil Rights movement and era. As Congressman Lewis said, “I’m not always right, but I always have tried my best... “ As a country, we may have lost some heart, but we will never lose the hope that we have in Christ for a better day and a better life for all Americans.
John Lewis bore physical scars as a result of his peaceful protests. He was jailed, beaten, and arrested numerous times. The Congressman even spent some time in Georgia’s infamous prison system. Later, Congressman Lewis would embark on his political journey to continue his attempts to better his constituent’s lives.
As we go through 2020 and our tumultuous times ...
May God bless you,
May God bless your family.
Let someone know that you love them today. Ask Jesus to guide your hearts and steps.
Aim to guide all of America to seek His peace and justice for all of us.
The United States of America especially needs Jesus today. He doesn’t need us.
