I had known Pete “The Pirate” Carolan before I went in the SEAL Teams in 1967. Pete was one of those guys who was always the life of the party. In fact, he was bigger than life. He was the jokester, always doing stupid impressions, making fun of everyone, always a beer in his hand. I loved hanging around him, he always made me laugh.
In college he swam, was on a championship water polo team, was an outstanding outrigger canoe athlete actually beating the Hawaiians in the Honolulu to Malakai Outrigger race.
Pete was a really good-looking guy, had no problem with the ladies, he looked like a male model from GQ magazine.
The other side of the coin, he could make you crazy in five minutes. He was very argumentative and condescending. Pete was his own worst enemy. Those of us who knew him realized that the good outweighed the bad.
After graduating from BUDS/SEAL School, he was assigned to Underwater Dive Team 13 and immediately sent to Vietnam.
He was a real asset to the team, working diligently in our platoons, going out on missions, but also coming back and developing intel maps of the Vietnam waterways. In 1968 he sent preliminary sketches of the new symbol of SEAL Team to the Navy, and, I believe, his design helped develop the famous Trident insignia of SEAL Team.
Calling himself the Navy’s Combat Cartoonist, he designed comic books about our missions in Vietnam. He volunteered to go on the Apollo 13 recovery mission to pick up the space capsule in the South Pacific. His painting of a cigar-smoking frog decorated the helicopter used on that Apollo mission. It is still on the copter, which sits on the deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego Harbor.
He did another tour of Vietnam and got out of the Navy, but eventually went back to the TEAMS where he served as a reservist for 20 years. I truly believe Pete’s time in Vietnam warped him; he had a dark side and had a lot of problems with personal relationships.
Pete died last week, and he represents Baby Boomers, the Vietnam veterans’ era. The nation is seeing those folks pass just like the WWII and Korean War veterans before them. In the last 12 months, I know of 12 people of that era who have died.
It is our turn to swim the Great Surf Zone. If you see a Vietnam veteran, wish them well; they were ostracized when they came back from the war. I do not believe the war was the problem, but the way people treated these men when they returned to the real world left some ugly scars on their souls.
Pete the Pirate is a symbol of that generation.
We will miss you, my friend. Long Live the Pirate.