We are back from spring break and that means we are in the final push to the end of the year. This is always a fun time in education as students begin to look forward to the summer break, teachers look forward to the same, seniors look forward to graduation, and parents look forward to having their kids home for the summer (most of the time). It feels as though we collectively lift our eyes to the future as summer nears closer. We have several celebrations planned to recognize the many people who make our schools great, and I want to make sure you are aware.
For our community of volunteers, we host a “Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Drive-Through.” It is a wonderful and unique way for us to say thank you to the 282 people who give their time, effort, and energy to our schools, our teachers, and our kids.
You read that correctly, 282 people volunteer on a regular basis and have dedicated 715.47 volunteer hours since Aug. 1 at the time of this writing. We are grateful to them and appreciate the opportunity to thank them in this way.
For our employees, we honor them in a few ways. The “Employee Service Awards” is an evening to celebrate their tenure with the district and our appreciation for their commitment. We also host a “Teacher of the Year” banquet. One teacher is nominated from each campus, and we select an elementary teacher of the year and secondary teacher of the year to represent the Victoria ISD. We love our talent and cannot express our thanks to them enough.
Most importantly, we celebrate our students and, by extension, their families. Each of our campuses hosts end-of-year celebrations for our students. The Victoria ISD Trustees celebrate academic success with the “Board Excellence Awards.” This event is always a highlight for many parents and loved ones.
At the secondary level, we have the AVID awards and ceremony for the students who participate in that program. Both West High School and East High School also have awards nights for the students.
Also, don’t forget our “Scholarship Awards” night. This is another way to celebrate our student success. Every year the number (and amount) of scholarships earned by our students boggles my mind.
Family, of course, are invited to these celebrations because we know the success of our students is a team effort between them, their teachers, and their families. Our best work is always done in partnership.
All of this culminates with the biggest celebration of all, high school graduation. We are excited to celebrate our graduating seniors, celebrate all the teachers (for instance, we should never forget the impact a kindergarten teacher has had on a graduating senior) they have had along the way, and celebrate with their families and caregivers as these students launch forward into whatever comes next for them.
