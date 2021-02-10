I would like the community to take a very long look at the bond package and be informed of exactly what is being addressed by this bond proposal. This bond will touch almost all of our schools that are between 50-80 years old.
For years prior to the 2007 bond, little was done to address the aging facilities with the district opting for portable buildings and other temporary measures to address facilities. This has led to a general decline in the condition of VISD's facilities.
The buildings are unable to adequately support the technology and learning pathways needed to bring Victoria schools up to the minimum requirements to educate our children to compete globally.
Any building that sees hundreds of people in the building each day for 50+ years will need to be remodeled or replaced eventually, even with good maintenance.
All the children need schools that are not leaking, not cold in the winter, not hot in the spring and summer, have access to same technology, and our most challenged students need access to playgrounds as well.
In addition, the two schools that are up to be replaced in this bond, Mission Valley Elementary and Stroman Middle School, have significant safety concerns. A rebuilt Stroman will provide the opportunity for all interested students in VISD to apply to attend a top-notch STEM academy.
The bond task force has worked very hard for the last 16 months to come up with a plan that address some of our most pressing needs. This is their best option for the district that also has a long-term plan to address other facilities in the near future. Please take a moment and go to the VISD website to look at the details of the bond proposal.
In addition to the bond, VISD has two positions up for election this year. They are District 2 and District 4 trustee positions. Dr. (Estella) De Los Santos currently represents District 2 and I represent District 4. I would like to encourage individuals to run for my vacant seat. I hope that the next trustee will be committed to being a good board member that seeks what is best for the children of VISD, is prepared for board meetings, does what is best for the community, and seeks to improve educational opportunities and excellence for all VISD children. They must realize that they need to build a consensus at the board table and in the community to advance VISD and cannot act alone. They must be willing to work with the board and the community to provide a shared vision of what the community wants for their schools.
VISD is doing very important work through the different task forces that can be followed on the VISD website. VISD has worked to develop the P-tech program, local accountability standards, goals, helping students find their "and" and a vision for the school district through these task forces and other committees. The district continues to move forward looking toward the future despite the COVID-19 outbreak and is working to improve the district's infrastructure and educational opportunities through the task forces and community involvement.
The future is bright for VISD with the help of the community, the board, the superintendent, and the VISD administration and staff.
(1) comment
Vote against this bloated bond proposal...
