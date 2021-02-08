It always brings a smile to my face to watch someone be given a gift.
Have you noticed that many times, a person will say thank you before they even open the gift? Have you ever thought about why we do that?
I think a big part of it is a moment of pause to express gratitude to that person for thinking of you, regardless of what the gift is.
The gift is a representation of their love and care and this is often more than enough to be thankful for.
Parents are good about teaching our kids to say thank you as soon as the gift is received, and often before it is even opened.
My thank you is for your gift to me. We have had thousands of interactions in the past few months leading up to a question in front of the VISD board about a potential bond election.
When I step back from the frenetic activity and think of all the emails and phone calls I have received, think about the hundreds of people I have interacted with to talk about this bond proposal, and think of the thousands of people who have shared their insights through the Exchange, I am truly overwhelmed with gratitude.
If there is one thing I know none of us have enough of, it is time. As Tony Stark (Iron Man) said best, “no amount of money ever bought a second of time”, so I cherish time. I cherish your time as well.
I know I speak for the VISD trustees that we are all profoundly grateful to you for taking the time to share your thoughts in the way that works best for you (phone, email, or in-person). You have given us the gift of your time and your insight.
By participating in these conversations, you have given us a gift. Regardless of the final determination of the trustees on Tuesday, I want to say thank you for your gift to us. I truly believe we can create an unparalleled experience for our students, but this can only be done together in unity as a community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.