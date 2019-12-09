If you haven’t begun already, it’s time to start decorating for the holiday season. At our house as we started decorating, an annual conversation manifested about the Christmas tree. For several years, we have put up an artificial tree, which means I’ve essentially won the argument. I came close to losing this year, so I’ll need to be more prepared next year.
You see, my wife came from a family where they harvested a live tree. I grew up in a household that had a live tree for the first few years of my life, but we eventually gravitated to an artificial tree and never looked back. Every family has a history and a story about their tree, and I’ve come to realize most people have strong feelings about having either a live tree or an artificial one.
The Christmas tree debate is a polarizing issue, you see. I am using it as a fun example of other polarizing issues. There are millions of examples of polarizing issues, here are some to get you thinking: Apple or Samsung? Texas A&M or UT? Netflix or Hulu? Turkey or ham for Thanksgiving?
These are fun polarizing issues, no doubt. If you think of any of the examples above (or any others that come to mind) you could easily make a 4x4 matrix and list the positives of both and then list the negatives of both. From there, you get a general sense of which seems to be right at the time and make your decision.
We can make this exercise a lot more difficult if we move from lighthearted polarizing issues to ones with great gravity and impact. Deciding who to vote for in an election is at heart a polarizing issue. People become deeply passionate. Think of any great political or social debate happening right now, and you can quickly find a polarizing issue at the root of the debate. Deciding on neighborhood boundaries for schools with less equity or expansive boundaries to ensure greater equity is another example of a polarizing issue. Again, there are myriad examples of difficult polarizing questions.
In the past 18 months I have served as your superintendent, we have been building our capacity to embrace the complex. We’ve also worked hard to have a good understanding between complex and complicated. The root of complex is recognizing polarity where it exists. We are looking for polarity and trying to embrace it as difficult as that can be sometimes.
The important work of the task forces and strategic planning group is recognizing that our polarized decisions are like the Christmas tree anecdote shared above.
First, there is no “right answer,” and anyone who says differently doesn’t understand the concept or the conversation. Second, when we do come to consensus on a decision, it will be with the recognition that our decision is the right decision at this moment in time with this information available.
Just like the Christmas tree debate, this is a decision that should be revisited often as circumstances and feelings change.
The work of our task forces is to recognize polarity where it exists, map the territory and gather information in order to make the very best recommendation at this time. It is why the task forces will continue to work in perpetuity because complex issues never have a right answer that lasts forever.
The work of our task forces is readily available on our website and there are over 300 people involved in these various groups, so chances are strong you know someone who is involved in the process. As humans, the difficult part of this exercise is the recognition that we crave stability in our lives.
We want decisions to be permanent and we have a fixation on being right. We must willfully resist this human inclination to be effective in leading within the complex world we find ourselves.
In closing, get to work if you haven’t started decorating yet, and good luck with whichever tree you select. Remember, the work of the complex should always be fun, stimulating for the mind and revisited often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.