At 19, Fletcher Stockdale settled in Calhoun County at Indianola in 1857 to 1861. Stockdale was as executive member of the 1861 Secession Convention held in Austin. During 1862 and 1863 he held the position of aid to Governor Franic R. Lubbock.
One of eight children, Stockdale was born in Kentucky on Feb. 3, 1823. He moved to Calhoun County in 1856. His first wife, Elizabeth Pryor Bankhead, died April, 1865. He married Elizabeth S. Chleicher, the daughter of a Texas politician, in Washington, D.C., July, 1877. They had three children residing in Cuero until his death on Feb. 4, 1890.
In the 1860s, Stockdale, as president of the Indianola Railroad, promoted the development of the refrigerated cars for carrying beef to market. In 1873 he was vice president of the Texas Democratic Convention. In 1876, ‘82, and ‘88, he was a member of the Committee on Resolutions and Platforms at the Texas Democratic Convention.
Stockdale served 18 months as a political executive in Texas during very troubling times of lawlessness, Indian attacks, and severe deterioration of the government during the American Civil War. He was on the Texas Senate Committee to secede from the United States. He became the lieutenant governor in 1863 and assumed the office of the governor for a brief time when the Governor had fled the Capitol after the collapse of the Confederacy.
Stockdale went on to serve as president of the San Antonio and Mexican Gulf Railroad. Remaining active in politics, he served briefly again in the Texas Senate and delegate to the Democratic National Conventions of ‘72, ‘76, and ‘80. In 1875 he was a member of the Texas Constitutional Convention and member of the Platform Committee. He died in Cuero and was buried in his home state of Kentucky.
The Victoria law firm of Anderson, Smith, Null & Stofer with its predecessors dates back to the year 1859, when Fletcher S. Stockdale and David C. Proctor established the law firm of Stockdale & Proctor at Indianola in Calhoun County.
Proctor graduated first in his class from Yale in 1854 and second from Harvard Law School in 1856. He fought in the Civil War where he enlisted in the Confederate Army as a private and by the end of the war he had been promoted to the rank of major.
Stockdale was elected lieutenant governor of Texas in 1863. He also served in the state senate from 1857 to 1861. The town of Stockdale in Wilson County was named for him.
The partnership practice thus established was interrupted by the Civil War. In 1867 it was renewed at Indianola. Several hurricanes literally destroyed the town of Indianola, and in 1880 the partnership practice was moved to Cuero in DeWitt County, where it continued until the death of Stockdale in 1890.
D.C. Proctor was then joined in the practice by his two sons, V.B. Proctor and Fred C. Proctor, and they practiced under the firm name of the Proctors with offices in Cuero and Victoria until the year 1903. In that year, J.V. Vandenberge and Frank H. Crain became members of the firm, and the partnership was conducted under the name of Proctor, Vandenberge & Crain until the year 1914, when Guy Mitchell joined the firm name, making the firm name Proctor, Vandenberge, Crain & Mitchell.
Mitchell died in 1929 and J.V. Vandenberge Jr. joined the firm, which then continued the practice under the name of Proctor, Vandenberge, Crain & Vandenberge. John G. Stofer joined the firm and V.B. Proctor died, and in 1935 the firm was reorganized under the name of Vandenberge, Crain & Stofer. In 1948 when John Stofer left the firm for an individual practice, Gene Houchins joined the firm and the firm was then named Vandenberge, Crain & Houchins.
The firm was virtually depleted by tragic events commencing with the death of Frank H. Crain on Christmas Day in 1950, and with the death of J.V. Vandenberge Jr. who died the following day enroute to Crain’s funeral. Vandenberge Sr. died less than six months later. Gene Houchins, the sole remaining member of the firm, then merged his practice with John G. Stofer and with Fred C. Proctor Jr. and Conde N. Anderson and formed the firm of Stofer, Proctor, Houchins & Anderson in 1951.
When John Stofer died in 1957, the remaining partners in the firm, Gene Houchins, Conde N. Anderson, Munson Smith and M.L. Null, continued the practice under the name Houchins, Anderson, Smith & Null. Then after Gene Houchins’ death and the addition of James N. Stofer and David A. Smith to the firm in 1972, the name of the firm was changed to Anderson, Smith, Null & Stofer.
Milton Chapman, a partner of Anderson, Smith, Null & Sofer, provided the history of the law firm.
