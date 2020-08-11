Responding to Congress’s failure to reach consensus on economic legislation related to the pandemic, President Trump issued an executive order stating that he will not enforce the collection by employers of payroll taxes from salaries and wages of those making less than about $104,000 annually from Sept. 1 through the end of the year. He says this will give millions of Americans a pay raise, thus providing economic stimulus to the economy.
Unlike the prior stimulus package, this will “benefit” only those already employed. Other orders issued at the same time offer to extend the now-lapsed unemployment benefit at a level of $400/week, right between where congressional Democrats and Republicans were on the issue before leaving town. However, making that benefit a reality depends on cash-strapped states agreeing to fund 25% of it and creating an entirely new governmental program to administer it. Even with buy-in from some states, it’s hard to see how this won’t consume the remaining time between now and the upcoming election before actually putting money in the hands of those who are out of work.
But back to the payroll tax for a moment. The President enforces the laws, but he doesn’t make them. So, at most, he can choose not to enforce existing payroll tax law, which requires employers to withhold and remit these taxes from their employees’ compensation.
The fact that the law is not enforced does not change the underlying obligations, though. It takes Congress to do that. Absent a change in law, when enforcement is resumed the taxes not withheld and paid during the period of lapsed enforcement will still be due, probably all at once.
Thus, employees who do anything to stimulate the economy with their so-called pay raise, will one day (and perhaps suddenly) have to pay the piper unless Congress accommodates them with a change in the law to relieve them of this obligation.
The President knows this, and he says if you re-elect him, he’ll be sure to get Congress to pass laws making it so you won’t have to pay these taxes back. Simultaneously, he “dared” his opponent to try and collect them should Biden win the election.
In reality, employers – who the law obliges to withhold these taxes – are unlikely to turn loose of this money. Most will opt to continue voluntarily complying with existing law, lest they be left holding the proverbial bag when the piper one day appears and demands payment.
If, through some miracle, employees actually receive the portion of their compensation that is normally withheld, they’d be foolish to do anything other than save all of it until they know they are not going to have to pay those taxes themselves at a later time.
Remember that the President’s idea for including a payroll tax cut in the most recent, failed legislative package was a non-starter, even with Senate Republicans. Not only could the White House not get Congress to consider a payroll tax cut as a response to the virus, it couldn’t get a deal brokered at all.
Why would anybody believe at this point that Trump will be more successful turning his non-enforcement water into payroll tax cut wine if he’s re-elected? It’s an idea that neither party in either house is interested in.
The weekend’s Country Club executive orders are another political stunt, an offer to buy the votes of the gullible, and a loud distraction – the latest shiny object tossed over the lip of the volcano to tempt us to jump on in.
As somebody said once, don’t blame a clown for acting like a clown; blame yourself for going to the circus. This is a circus we’d all be better off just to skip.
(1) comment
Exactly, Lee.
