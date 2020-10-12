Every person reading this went to school at some point so we all know how school works. Because we spent 12 or more years in school, we often feel that we understand the work of school districts well.
In Victoria ISD, I am part of a “Team of 8” Governance Team overseeing a budget of nearly $150 million. Seven members of this team were elected by more than 56,000 stakeholders (total registered voters). We are responsible for about 2,200 employees, at 37 different facilities. Our facility managers supervise four to five times the number of employees typical of the private sector. We are responsible for over 13,000 units of production on an annual basis, but have a 13-year production cycle, with not all of these products staying within our company for the entire duration.
Every single raw material we receive is different, with diverse needs, different makeup, and diverse backgrounds. Standardization of our raw materials is a non-existent concept for us. We celebrate this although sometimes it makes the production process a bit more difficult. We have zero control over any of our raw materials. We take all raw materials in the number and condition they arrive, and 100% of our products go straight into the marketplace, because there is no back room in which to discard flawed or damaged merchandise.
We must operate on a zero percent deficiency model. Anything less is unacceptable.
Not our primary focus, but on the side, we also run the largest transportation agency and fleet in the county and region. We also run one of the largest food service agencies in the county, serving just over 11,600 meals per day, every day. If we are lucky, we operate on a 2 to 3% fiscal margin.
We have more state and federal regulations than the worst nightmare of any corporate attorney, and we do so without a legal staff.
Finally, we supervise and manage the entire operation in 29 different languages (including braille and sign language).
I edited the above from something I read recently by Campbell and Green (1994). When I read the paragraph, it helped me reframe some of the work I and your elected Board of Trustees do together. I want to take this moment to applaud the work of your trustees in their tireless efforts to stay current, focused on good governance principles, and focused strategically on what we believe will have the greatest impact on “bending the trend” of student achievement.
Over the past three years, they have focused on differentiating the complex from the complicated and as a result, have achieved national recognition from both the National Superintendent’s Association and the National School Boards Association, ushering in a new governance models for other districts to replicate. They all took part in a state-wide virtual conference last week for 2.5 days, taking time away from both work and family.
Victoria ISD was asked to present at this conference for school boards and superintendents from around Texas sharing our governance model and insights. The success of their collective leadership is largely determined by the manner in which they carry out their leadership. As Fullan and Campbell state, “A unified board is made up of individuals, complete with different beliefs, styles, and personalities working together with a shared moral imperative in a collaborative, cooperative fashion toward a common goal.” (p. 88).
Your trustees are strategically focused on several different tasks right now, including completing our revitalized strategic plan and the formulation of a Bond Planning Task Force.
We have brought together hundreds from around our community to develop the “findings and directions” report, which we are building out now. From that report, we have adopted five-year district goals and are starting the conversation about what this means for our vision and mission statement. Also, from the findings and directions report, we are building out strategic initiatives and indicators of success from which we will build our monthly administration report.
The administration report is our monthly accounting of the work of the district and lives as a public document on our website, so every taxpayer in our community has access to our work and is invited to comment.
Always on a path of continuous improvement in all that we do, our work is never done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.