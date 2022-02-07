A very dear friend recently shared a book with me called, “Let Your Life Speak” by Parker Palmer.
It is well worth reading if you have the time and it has me thinking.
About this time of year, I also start thinking more about our graduating seniors. It is such a great moment in their lives as they pivot into what is next for them on their journey. Most of us remember these days fondly and can remember having a sense of confidence that was probably unwarranted, and a sense of fear that was equally unwarranted.
Things have a way of mostly working out. Years and years in education have taught me that most students are focused on what they can be. What job seems like it might be a good fit, what are my skills, what am I drawn to, are all questions that are on the forefront of many minds. We think about our vocation a lot.
You know I have a love for words, so you should anticipate what comes next. Vocation comes from old French and Latin and means “to call.” Vocation is thought of as one’s calling. We are called to do this work. This definition of vocation serves us well as we think about those things we are drawn to. This allows us to create goals like getting into a specific college or degree program. This also helps us create goals in the arc of our jobs that will ultimately be a career path. When I was young, I felt education was my calling and as I matured, I recognized a calling to education leadership pulled me in that direction.
This uncomplicated way of understanding vocation is helpful as we start our lives. Over the course of time, most of us discover a deeper purpose in our life. Many are not always able to name it, but that purpose still moves us. Your purpose is inside, and it also calls you. Being purpose-driven from the inside is also a vocation or a calling, but we don’t talk about it as much. Life is grand when we find that our external calling matches up with our internal calling and we indeed find a vocation. This is a calling from the outside in and from the inside out. The space between what we can become and what we should become narrows.
At various points along the path, however, if we are only externally called, we might discover our goals are pulling us away from our purpose. The space between what we could become and what we should become grows wider. At any point in our lives, we can find ourselves in this situation and it is helpful to build a regular time for reflection and surround ourselves with people who can be reflective partners.
For those students (and maybe adults) who need to hear this, listen for your vocation. Listen for those external cues that are calling you. Develop a reflective practice to listen to that inner vocational call as well. It is the best way to make sure your goals do not get in the way of your purpose.
