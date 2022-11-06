On Stardate 9522.6, after thwarting a plot to assassinate the president of the United Federation of Planets, Captain James Tiberius Kirk finally reconciled with his lifelong Klingon enemies and proclaimed, “It's about the future, Madam Chancellor. Some people think the future means the end of history. But we haven't run out of history just yet. Your father called the future the ‘undiscovered country.’ People can be very frightened of change.”
On Stardate 11.8.22, the citizens of this country must boldly embrace their future by exercising their precious right to vote. Sadly, during the last midterm election in 2018, only 49% of registered voters in Victoria County cast a ballot. How can democracy truly thrive in this county if less than half of us vote in the election?
Democracy requires constant vigilance. Our vote is the greatest maintenance for the health and longevity of our community.
Social media memes and rants do not pay bills, promote economic growth, or curtail discrimination. Don’t just “like” posts on social media, but go to an actual polling place and “like” a real ballot. Don’t just “boo” and complain, but actually VOTE!
As you examine the candidates on the ballot, make choices that will secure the blessings of liberty for yourself and your posterity.
Like many of you, my political beliefs are guided by the virtues of faith, hope, and love. Thus, consider voting for candidates that uphold these values with their deeds, not just their words.
So, choose to reject the lovers of spectacles and embrace the lovers of knowledge.
Enough bread and circuses. Choose candidates who rouse the best part of the soul and lead it upward to the brightest thing in the visible world.
Enough fear, division and exclusion. Choose arguments warranted by data and evidence rather than opinions and bluster.
Enough lying, manipulation and gaslighting. Choose candidates who best apply reason to imagination for the greater moving of the will.
Enough with the rabid pathos and blind cult-like allegiance. Choose candidates who best exemplify the totality of the virtues of faith, hope and love rather than just obsessing on one moral issue at the exclusion of all others.
Enough with demagoguery, hypocrisy and fakeness. Choose candidates that are addressing YOUR grievances by having a real plan for immigration, healthcare, education, the environment, the economy, rather than whining about their own faux victimization.
Enough with the hollow promises, disinformation assaults and delegitimizing of our democratic institutions.
Beyond partisanship, what matters to you? In order for us to form a “more perfect Union,” we must vote on what really matters. Character matters. Empathy matters. Decency matters. Tone matters. Words matter. Truth matters. Facts matter. Science matters. Charity matters. Hope matters. LGBTQ rights matter. Healthcare matters. Climate change matters. Black lives matter. Women matter. Democracy matters. America matters. Victoria matters.
The quality of our democracy is dependent upon the quantity of our political participation. Surely, we can do better than 49% of registered voters deciding our future, no?
Stardate 11.8.22 can be a day long remembered by Democrats, Republicans and Klingons alike.
Captain Kirk was right. History is not done with us yet. America is not done yet. Victoria County is not done yet. When the pomp and circumstance evaporates, when the bread rots and the circuses leave town, the undiscovered country still awaits.
Together, we must jettison the toxicity, fear, anger, disinformation and demagoguery to truly live long and prosper. So say we all.