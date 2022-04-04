This past week, we hosted the Early Childhood Extravaganza. This is a district-wide family event celebrating language and literacy.
This year’s event hosted an in-concert entertainer, Don Monopoli, with the Learning Station. Learning Station partners with both the Headstart and Prekindergarten Frogstreet curriculum – “learning with movement and music.” All Headstart, Pre-K, ECSE, and kindergarten families were invited. We work hard to create a sense of belonging for everyone connected to the VISD and this starts at an early age.
Community agencies teamed up with the VISD prekindergarten and early childhood staff to provide many educational and community awareness booths to show how families can support academic and social- emotional development in normal, everyday situations. There was a book bus where each child received the book “Pete the Cat rides the Train,” a Pre-K led STEM activity (because we have been working to build a K- 12 STEM pathway) where children created a train using various shapes, the Texas Zoo brought animals and materials for science exposure, VISD Nutrition introduced nutrition lessons with an apple for a snack, Lakeshore provided different learning materials for children to manipulate, and so-so much more.
More than 20 learning experience booths were available for families. What a fantastic opportunity for families with Pre-K age students, right?
Guest star visitor, “Franny,” arrived and brought excitement for the children as the Frogstreet curriculum came alive. Whew, what a night.
What was the turnout, you’re wondering. Although we would never claim to be perfect, we work hard to close communication loops and we had 181 families in attendance.
To build excitement for the event, teachers were given train whistles for transitions, a March calendar of activity lessons for each day, flyers, invitations, wrist reminders, and a special hat to make for the day of the event. The VISD communications department advertised on various socials platforms.
How did it go? At Victoria ISD we work hard to hold ourselves accountable. Again, we know we’re not perfect, but by actively seeking out data and always using it as a flashlight (not a hammer), we support a culture of continuous improvement in all that we do. Sixty-nine families responded from a QR code to evaluate the Extravaganza. A rating of five stars was marked by parents in all areas: family felt welcome, enjoyable, well organized, appropriate length, and a better understanding of the importance of literacy and parent involvement. We received other feedback and feed-forward like “thank you, fun, family friendly, a great time, absolutely loved, excellent way, awesome event, physical activity,” and many more.
Overall, our event was an enormous success. We work hard to hit three targets that help support our strong culture. Those three targets are 1) Connection, 2) Safety, 3) Shared Future.
Families had a chance to connect with the school, with various other agencies that support early childhood, and most importantly — each other. Connection is important to us at VISD as part of our culture and we recognize parents of early education children haven’t had a chance to forge strong connections.
Safety for us isn’t just about physical safety, but also emotional safety. For us, this means we wanted to create a space where all the kids and all the families felt both invited and welcomed. The Fine Arts Center provided a wonderful place for children to feel special, especially with all the beautiful colored balloons, flags, and family-centered activities.
Don Monopoli had the children and parents dancing much to everyone’s amusement. At one point, fathers were on stage singing and dancing for their children.
As we know, parent involvement creates success for children at school and throughout their lives.
Finally, it is really important to us that everyone feels we have a shared future. This event was an opportunity for the VISD to kick off a partnership that will last for the next 13 years as we work together to support our kids in everything they are to become.
And the best part was the smiles. Seeing so many children grinning from ear to ear with excitement is everything.
