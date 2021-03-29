As you might imagine, spring break was a time of reflection for me. Over the course of the week, it occurred to me that this past year I finally became a Shepherd in the truest sense of the word.
For those who don’t know, a sheep herder or Shepherd, is one of the oldest professions in the world. Earliest references date back nearly 5,000 years. To maintain a large flock, sheep need to move from pasture to pasture in order to graze. The job of the Shepherd was to keep their flock intact and make sure none stray too far, protect it from predators and keep it safe, and guide it to a new destination. It is known as a lonely task and requires constant vigilance, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
I also learned something new as I was researching to write this, because it was such an isolated profession, often Shepherds did not have families and thus no children to be raised as future Shepherds, so Shepherds had to be recruited from faraway lands. I find that fascinating.
Of course, I have not spent the past 12 months wandering pastures and fighting off wolves, but I have spent a lot of time trying to guide the flock in the right direction. It has most definitely been a 24/7 experience for the past 365 days.
Was it my responsibility to keep the flock safe? In a sense, yes.
Was I tasked with making sure none strayed too far from the group? Yes, on that too.
As I have written about in the past, I grew up on a working farm with some amazing brothers. I have no doubt our early experiences tend to shape nearly every aspect of our life. At some point after leaving for college, earning my degree, having served as a teacher and was moving into my first principal role, I can remember the advice only a father can give, “...you’re still growing things, they may not be crops or livestock, but stay true to your roots and keep growing things” which I have tried to do throughout my professional career, whether it’s administrators, teachers, or students, or organizations, or even communities.
My deep reflection from last week was that this past year brought out the best parts of my namesake as a Shepherd. I can finally say I am indeed a modern-day Shepherd caring for a modern-day flock. That’s cool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.