Please stop reading before you go any further and get a mental image (something you could draw) in your mind about what it means to communicate. Specifically, which direction does it flow?
I think when a lot of people think about communication, they envision information being passed down to others. This has been my experience, anyway. A close second is communication that either flows outward or inward depending on your perspective. Certainly, there is no right answer to this question, but the longer I have been in leadership the more I realize that neither of these really feels right to me. Both are a little too idealistic for communication in the real world.
For me, the best image of communication is picking up a sandbag with a small hole in it. First, I must lift the sandbag off the ground and get it above my head. The whole time I’m doing this, sand is leaking from the bag. Only when I’ve lifted it high enough, can the next person grab the bag and continue to lift it above their head. All the while, the bag continues to leak sand (information).
At this point, a third person picks up the sandbag and maybe it’s half full at this point. How many people can reasonably pass the sandbag before it is devoid of any sand? I suspect the answer is like four or five, tops. The only way to be really good as a sole communicator is to lift a tremendous amount of sand!
This is why we focus so hard at Victoria ISD at making sure everyone feels empowered to be a community liaison or chief communicator for the district.
Hopefully, this article is not the only way you are getting information about the district, because you are getting just one small piece of the total information we are sending on a regular basis. You can also follow us on Facebook at Victoria ISD. We also have a twitter account @VictoriaISD. We’ve recently started using Instagram @victoriaisd and we are on LinkedIn.
Each of these platforms will give you slightly different information, so I encourage you to be thoughtful about the type of information you’d like to receive. Also, please know that each of these platforms are only able to give you a piece of information. Think of all these platforms as immediate information about the district, because it is either happening in the moment or within a day. Being in the moment can be fun and exciting, but this is not a good way to think about robust information about the school district. If this is the only way you are receiving information about the district, you are missing a big piece of the communication coming from the district. It would be like watching your feet while you walk... you’d miss the bigger picture.
If you want the most information possible about the work happening in the District, I encourage you to check out our website at visd.net. If you hover your mouse over the “home” icon you will see “Administration Reports” about four links down. These are the monthly reports we are writing for the Board of Trustees on a monthly basis. These reports are dense, to be sure, but the voluminous information about the work of the district can all be found within the report. Each report is divided into sections (think chapters) for each department. These reports contain information about what is happening or is happening very soon (in the next few months). Think of this as near-term information. For those who do not have regular access to a computer, all this information is accessible via your phone and is easily navigated. The only downside to becoming informed is that you must spend some time reading. It’s a cost – benefit thing. The cost is your time, the benefit is you know what is happening in your school district.
Lastly, if you are more interested in getting information beyond the next few months and into the mid and long-term future, please also visit the website page ”Designing Our Future”. All the work of the task forces will be landing on this page as we embark on our strategic planning process and working through the task force conversations this year. We will also link this information to the Administration Reports on a monthly basis.
So, there you have it. You now know how to get immediate, near-term, mid-term and long-term information about the district. We are picking up these sandbags every day and lifting them to you as best we can. Please help us out by passing the information you just read here to someone who should know how to get information from VISD, because your bag is losing sand, don’t let it run empty in your hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.