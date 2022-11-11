I want to take an opportunity to educate the public about our proposed relationship with Jersey College, an accredited nursing program with campuses in four states.
As we have communicated to key stakeholders, including Victoria College, University of Houston Victoria, Citizens Medical Center and the Victoria County Commissioners Court, Victoria College is a valuable resource for our community. We have great respect for the institution and its contributions to our region. They have been a wonderful partner to DeTar Healthcare System for many years, and we remain committed to working alongside them.
Healthcare providers across the region are facing significant workforce challenges. There is a severe nursing shortage across the nation, the entire state of Texas and in the greater Victoria area. The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists Registered Nurses among the top occupations for job growth through 2029; it projects almost 176,000 openings for RNs each year through 2029, when retirement and workforce exits are factored in.
Today, DeTar has 63 open nursing positions, and our hospitals are not alone. This lack of available full-time nurses is an enormous challenge for our community’s medical care delivery system and adversely affects the health of the residents in our community. We must look at all potential solutions to develop the workforce needed to keep healthcare services available for the community. Our intent is clear: we plan to collaborate with both Victoria College and Jersey College to increase the number of nursing graduates in the South Texas Crossroads.
Jersey College presents an option that will augment our area’s current nurse training infrastructure. Their flexible program is designed to accommodate students who are looking for a less-traditional classroom setting and those who may be seeking a second career through an alternative path. DeTar’s intent with this partnership is to train additional nurses to stay and continue to work in our community.
We have been very deliberate to ensure Jersey College’s program would be complementary to Victoria College. The proposed clinical training plan for Jersey College students specifically establishes rotations in clinical areas and/or time slots that have not previously nor are currently being used by Victoria College students. Students from Jersey College will not be supplanting Victoria College students.
It is clear our community needs more nurses. We have taken this step with Jersey College because we are compelled to do all we can to help address the nursing shortage in our area. If there are plans to increase capacity for nurse training at Victoria College in the immediate future, we want to know how we can assist in those efforts. We are open to finding multiple solutions to address the nursing shortage, including helping to fund a faculty position on Victoria College's campus.
DeTar Healthcare System looks forward to continuing to work together to train future healthcare workers and are committed to providing clinical opportunities to both Victoria College and Jersey College moving forward. After all, our priority is the community we all serve, and having a robust workforce of qualified healthcare professionals means patients will continue to receive care in their home communities, now and in the future.