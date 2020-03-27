Hello, Crossroads parents.
Let me quickly introduce myself. I am the current educational programming director at the Children’s Discovery Museum in Victoria.
The museum is a wonderful place to experience play with your young children and to really develop and reinforce the foundational ideas that come out of these precious (and oh so fleeting) formative years.
My formal education started as a mechanical engineer before heading a call to enter the education field. I spent the next 11 years teaching in public, and eventually, private school as this path continued to shape me through a multitude of roles including mathematics, art, CAD design, yearbook and other general studies. When a position at the museum became available, I jumped at the chance and have never looked back – this place is magical that way.
Play is such an overlooked part of a child’s life, and I wanted to share with you a list of the top 10 reasons to include play in your child’s life, as adapted from the National Association for the Education of Young Children:
1. Children learn through their play.
Don’t underestimate the value of play. Children learn and develop:
Cognitive skills – like math and problem solving in a pretend grocery store.
Physical abilities – like balancing blocks and running on the playground
New vocabulary – like the words they need to play with toy dinosaurs.
Social skills – like playing together in a pretend car wash.
Literacy skills – like creating a menu for a pretend restaurant.
2. Play is healthy.
Play helps children grow strong and healthy. It also counteracts obesity issues facing many children today.
3. Play reduces stress.
Play helps your children grow emotionally. It is joyful and provides an outlet for anxiety and stress.
4. Play is more than meets the eye.
Play is simple and complex. There are many types of play: symbolic, sociodramatic, functional, and games with rules – to name just a few. Researchers study play’s many aspects: how children learn through play, how outdoor play impacts children’s health, the effects of screen time on play, to the need for recess in the school day.
5. Make time for play.
As parents, you are the biggest supporters of your children’s learning. You can make sure they have as much time to play as possible during the day to promote cognitive, language, physical, social and emotional development.
6. Play and learning go hand-in-hand.
They are not separate activities. They are intertwined. Think about them as a science lecture with a lab. Play is the child’s lab.
7. Play outside.
Remember your own outdoor experiences of building forts, playing on the beach, sledding in the winter, or playing with other children in the neighborhood. Make sure your children create outdoor memories too.
8. There’s a lot to learn about play.
There’s a lot written on children and play. David Elkind’s “The Power of Play” is also a great resource.
9. Trust your own playful instincts.
Remember as a child how play just came naturally? Give your children time for play and see all that they are capable of when given the opportunity.
10. Play is a child’s context for learning.
Children practice and reinforce their learning in multiple areas during play. It gives them a place and a time for learning that cannot be achieved through completing a worksheet. For example, in playing restaurant, children write and draw menus, set prices, take orders, and make out checks. Play provides rich learning opportunities and leads to children’s success and self-esteem.
This list, while not completely comprehensive, is a great introduction to why play is so important for your young child. In this busy world of school, jobs, practices and obligations, sometimes just playing with your child can seem like an overwhelming task.
Our specially designed exhibits are a great way to cover many of the items on this list in an easy and relaxing way. Come visit us at the Children’s Discovery Museum this year and discover fun new ways to invoke play with your family.
Play well.
