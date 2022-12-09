In October and November, the Victoria Regional Airport, or VCT, experienced the two highest months of outgoing passenger enplanements since 2008. This is important because VCT is on target to achieve Primary Commercial Airport status, bringing at least $1 million per year in additional federal support. Our recent success is the direct result of the leadership provided by the Victoria Airport Commission and the administrative capabilities of the airport manager, Lenny Llerena.
In a recent newspaper column, County Judge Ben Zeller informed the community that, if action is not taken, the airport commission will no longer exist on Dec. 31, 2022. In anticipation of this, the Victoria Sales Tax Corp., the Port of Victoria, Victoria County, the city of Victoria and the airport commission agreed to jointly fund a study to determine the optimum form of governance for VCT. The analysis by Steve Baldwin and Associates is now complete and is available by contacting the Victoria Regional Airport.
The report includes a financial-impact study that emphasizes the airport’s significant positive impact on both the city and county, and proposes that the two entities share the sponsorship of VCT. Sponsorship is sanctioned by the Federal Aviation Administration and is required to guarantee past and future federal grants. Once approved by the FAA, the city and county would each appoint future airport commission members and share the cost of capital improvements and the matching component of upcoming federal grants. Once appointed, the airport commissioners will resume their independent oversight of airport operations, subject to the approval of an annual operating and capital budget, approved by the city and county. The ownership of the airport would remain with Victoria County. Baldwin and Associates, as part of their contract with the five public entities, will draw up the necessary documents to reestablish the commission and obtain FAA approval.
The Victoria Sales Tax Corporation, or VSTDC, has identified the airport as a high priority for several reasons. First, commercial air service at VCT is crucial to the greater-Victoria region in attracting and retaining companies that create primary jobs. Second, the Baldwin Study has quantified the sales tax impact of VCT, which finances quality of life improvements in Victoria and surrounding communities. Additionally, the 1,700-acre airport facility can serve as a commercial and industrial site for generating primary jobs.
Development of the airport facility is one of many reasons the city’s co-sponsorship is important. VSTDC works hand in hand with the city of Victoria to fund economic development projects. The goal will be to partner with the County to make necessary airport improvements.
So, let’s talk about the good things that are happening at VCT right now. We are already working together. VSTDC and Victoria County shared the cost of a land-use study earlier this year. The plan will be used by the Victoria Economic Development Corp., and the airport, to attract commercial and industrial businesses to VCT. At their October meeting, the current airport commission asked VEDC to partner with them to market airport property.
After a brief hiatus, SkyWest is resuming the all-important morning flights on Jan. 1. Due to nationwide pilot and crew shortages, the airlines have been forced to alter flight schedules. With the return of our second round-trip to Houston, Victoria passengers will again be able to fly same-day round trips to Houston and make East Coast and international connections.
After many years of red ink, VCT is no longer asking Victoria County to cover its losses. In fact, the airport commission and airport management have turned annual losses into an annual budget surplus for the past several years.
Thanks to our well-connected airport manager, the FAA has seen fit to adopt VCT as the only FAA-sponsored non-primary commercial service airport in the state of Texas. This means that we are eligible for safety-related grants to improve our taxiways and runways. It is no secret that VCT needs over $50 million to bring our taxiways up to current standards, and rebuild our 2-mile runway. The FAA has already identified $35 million in projects it can support over the next 10 years, and we may be eligible for $8 million is 2024. Of course, that would require $800,000 in local matching dollars; another reason for VSTDC, the city and the county to share the burden.
Things are going well at our airport, and we need for this to continue. Please speak with city council and our county commissioners about implementing the Airport Governance Study as soon as possible.