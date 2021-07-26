Most flights on an airplane follow a similar routine. There is usually a lot of activity as you start boarding the plane. People are getting to seats, stowing luggage, the attendant goes through safety, maybe the pilot says something, the plane leaves the terminal and airborne.
Then there is a period where nothing happens. You just sit there or read a book or work on a project.
Then things get busy again just before landing. We put all our stuff away, the discarded items are picked up, tray tables, seat backs, pilot messages, touchdown.
A lot of things in life follow this same pattern. Busy, then nothing for a while, then busy.
This is not true of the Victoria flight, however. It’s all kinds of busy up to climbing altitude and then before you know it, you’ve landed. I make an extra effort to fly the Victoria – Houston flight as often as possible because I believe an airline is critical to the future of Victoria.
I happened to be on a flight recently and thinking about how the takeoff and landing don’t allow for much sitting around doing nothing in the air and it occurred to me this is a great comparison for the work the task force has done in the past few months.
Typically, our task forces are more like longer flights. There is a lot of activity up front as we try to build community excitement and understanding for the need, and then some time where we are doing work, but the community is waiting, and then things get busy leading into the final recommendations to the Board.
Our most recent task force was like the Victoria flight though, all busy from takeoff to landing. We immediately recognized the need for a new task force after our last bond election and recognize a short timeline to make a recommendation to the Board. The task force met four times in the space of two weeks, followed by two community meetings back-to-back, and then a task force meeting scheduled on the next working day of the district, followed by a board meeting 24 hours later.
For those community members who took part in the community meetings, on behalf of the task force, the Board of Trustees, and myself, I thank you. Your voice is always appreciated in the complex conversations about our future. I also deeply appreciate your willingness to accommodate our schedule for this conversation. As we prepare to ‘land’ this conversation, I will be back to you soon with more details once we find our gate. Please turn off and stow your small electronic devices... just kidding.
