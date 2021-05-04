Today, I went for a walk in the park and as I was walking slowly, it gave me the opportunity to look about and feel close to the natural world around me.
The sounds of the rippling river brought a sense of peace to my heart and the sweet singing of birds seemed to whisper to my soul.
While walking along the river, I felt comfortable because it has a definite destination to which it is going. The flowing waters have a clear path to its destination.
Recently, I talked with a friend about goals in my life. Like the river, I would like to set a clear path and direction for my life. Then, like the river, I will know where I am headed and know my end goals.
A scripture that I like to live by is Proverbs 3:6 “In all thy ways, acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.”
Some things I would like do is to think more deeply, pray often and to meditate on a word like peace, love, joy or hope.
I want to tell my family and friends that I appreciate them and that I love them. As we have seen recently, a loved one may be here with us one day and gone the next.
During the scary times of COVID-19, I began to think more deeply about the important things in life.
Each of us have our own viewpoints. We have the freedom to believe as we choose.
We are fortunate in Victoria to have our lovely park, with the Guadalupe River running through it. We can enjoy our lives and appreciate nature, in a safe and lovely environment. A good friend and I have been walking in the park several times a week, during COVID-19 and even before. The walk helps us to get in some exercise and makes us feel more relaxed, while enjoying nature.
I greatly appreciate the staff from the City of Victoria Park’s Department who work so hard to keep our park beautiful. They are dedicated to keeping the trees trimmed, grass manicured and the park clean. I believe we have the largest and most beautiful city park in all of Texas and other states.
Both young and old, and those in between, find fun things to do in our park. Activities include walking, jogging, picnics, photography, visiting family and friends, barbecuing, bird watching, bicycling, baseball, basketball, boating, badminton, children playing, softball, soccer, frisbee, fishing, golf, disc golfing, volleyball, kite flying, watching baseball or other sports.
Other activities may include yoga, reading, exercising, walking the dog, listening to birds or the rippling river, enjoying flowers, trees and plants, pushing the baby stroller, listening to music, visiting the zoo or rose garden, hunting for rocks and/or arrowheads, enjoying sunrises and sunsets, kayaking, canoeing, skipping rocks, putting out painted rocks, singing, praying, playing guitars, picking up pecans, horseback riding and more.
At the end of the day, I want to say, “Thank You Lord, for the bountiful beauty of the world in which we live: the trees, the birds, the sky, sunrises, sunsets, oceans, rivers, streams, lakes and our beautiful park. Lord, direct my path and help me to follow Your ways in all I do.”
