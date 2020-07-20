At our Victoria ISD Board Meeting on July 16, I asked the Board to consider a resolution supporting a moratorium on accountability ratings for the 2020-2021 school year. Let me be clear about assessment and local accountability, I am a big fan. I believe we should regularly keep track of student learning. My singular goal is and will always be, more students learning more. I also believe you shouldn’t just have to take my word for it, I should be able to back up the claim with evidence.
What I am not in favor of is grading schools (and kids, and communities) using a test that has been repeatedly shown to measure community wealth and not student learning. In the midst of a pandemic, where in-person instruction was suspended, it is incomprehensible to me why we would compare the learning of students this coming year to assessments from two years ago.
Further, I cannot fathom why we would focus on dedicating the very limited time we will have with students this spring to get everyone caught up to take a bunch of tests, teaching for test preparation, re-testing, etc. Since we only have limited time with our students, doesn’t it make sense to use that time wisely to instruct students? I’m reminded of something I learned back on the farm as a child... when a cow is underweight you feed it, you don’t weigh it.
Victoria ISD is not alone in passing a resolution like this. Districts throughout Texas and throughout the country are beginning to recognize we’ve been tested enough already, and the over-emphasis on testing is getting in the way of teaching and learning. I suspect this is part of a growing narrative around the country as numerous colleges and universities suspended the use of ACT and SAT tests as entrance criteria.
When engaged in a discussion about test scores with legislators, I always ask them why they don’t offer to post their own personal SAT or ACT test scores online for everyone to see as evidence to show how high achievement scores on these tests is the best indicator of success? Generally, the answer is because they feel their own personal standardized test scores were not a true measure of their capability as a person.
Isn’t that the whole point?
