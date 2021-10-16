On Nov. 2, the community will vote on four measures proposed by Victoria Independent School District. Proposition B is for a new Stroman Middle School on the existing site, to serve as a district-wide STEM academy of choice. Some say we should just repair and remodel. We can’t, and we shouldn’t.
I was a master plumber working for my father’s company, Hiller Plumbing Co., in the fall of 1967, when the building at Stroman was first occupied. Bids had only been let in the spring of 1966; ground breaking was on May 27, 1966. Completion was to occur by Aug. 15, 1967, putting the project on a compressed construction timetable. As that date passed, and the first day of the new school year loomed, the Advocate reported that VISD now expected “substantial completion” in late August. Unfortunately, this prediction also proved too aggressive: by Sept. 15, the expectation had changed again – now, according to the paper, VISD expected “the building should be ‘substantially complete’ and ready for the board to inspect within two weeks.”
Clearly there was more substantial work remaining to be done after occupancy than just paint and putty touch up. One Advocate article refers to workers being on the roof and walls while students are in attendance.
The difficulty of completing construction in a furnished and occupied building is hard to overstate. Even when planned (at Hiller Plumbing, we once replaced the entire HVAC system at the Victoria Advocate while it continued normal operations), it’s a challenge, but when circumstances demand what was a construction site to suddenly become a high school, results suffer; it becomes increasingly costly and time consuming, and in my experience, eventually just doesn’t get completed at all.
Some issues we see now at Stroman result from problems never properly confronted or resolved. I don’t believe Stroman was even “substantially complete” when it was initially occupied, much less finally complete.
Hiller Plumbing was asked by the district to help with remediation work following Stroman’s in-service date. Among the things we discovered and/or worked on were sewer lines in the crawl spaces that had not been properly suspended, and were instead propped up with lumber that later collapsed, causing the contents to accumulate under the building.
During a remodel project about 20 years ago, an architect discovered that roof panels had been installed with a protective covering that was to have been removed left intact. These are typical of the problems that arise when, in the crush of a compressed schedule and premature occupancy, important issues are overlooked.
Several district buildings are older than Stroman’s 54 years. Notably, the original Victoria High School and gymnasium are almost a decade its senior, but none have the issues that exist at Stroman. A 56-classroom addition at Liberty was designed by the same architect and consultants that designed Stroman, and built about two years earlier. The contractor was local and the schedule not compressed. That structure isn’t affected by the same issues as Stroman. Stroman has aged more rapidly and more significantly than other buildings in the district.
New building codes coming in 2024 will exponentially increase school construction costs. Add inflation and shortages we’re currently experiencing, and it’s not hyperbole to say that delaying these projects will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future.
Victoria needs a state of the art STEM campus to educate our children for the 21st century. Students desiring scientific and mathematical careers need to begin early to acquire the skills needed for post-high school studies, be they technical or professional.
Since leaving Hiller Plumbing, I’ve made a living coordinating mechanical construction issues on projects of all kinds. In my opinion, the costs to rip out and replace major building systems in a facility as fraught with long-term issues as Stroman will be nearly as great as a building a new building. And what will we have? By the time of completion, a 60-year old building full of poor compromises attempting to do a job it was never meant to do. Stroman should be demolished and replaced with a modern facility.
Some later generation folks feel they don’t have a dog in this hunt. Their children and maybe even grandchildren are raised. Education is no longer on their radar screen except in the negative. Everyone has a responsibility to support public education. Children are our future. If we fail them the stain is on us.
