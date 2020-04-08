Today, there is constant news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Two months ago, no one knew anything about this new disease, its effect on humans, how it spreads, cure or its treatment.
Today, we don’t hear much about the polio pandemic of 1952 because a vaccine now prevents it.
I’ll write my polio story since I have firsthand knowledge about the polio virus and how it impacts one’s body. A 1952 headline appearing in newspapers throughout the United States: “Polio Strikes Terror in Texas and Across the Nation.” From the Houston Chronicle, July 1952: “Six new cases of polio reported at Hedgecroft Hospital in Houston on Saturday. Among them were two brothers Frank Fishar, 7, and Jerome Fishar, 4, of East Bernard.”
In 1950 at the age of 5, I started first grade at Holy Cross Catholic School. After finishing second grade, I was on summer break, and that meant that my siblings and I would work on the farm – mostly chopping cotton and later picking cotton by hand.
In the early summer of 1952, I began complaining about being tired and weak. I was having difficulty getting up from the bed and chairs. It was as if my muscles were not working. Like most families, we did not have a TV. Our news came from the radio and the local newspaper.
My parents were paying attention to the news. On July 3, my parents took me to the Shumann Clinic in our town, and I was diagnosed with poliomyelitis (polio). I had never heard of polio and knew nothing about this disease or what would happen to my body. My parents were terrified. A deadly virus was striking their son, and there was no vaccine and no cure.
July 4 was supposed to be a happy day. Our family always celebrated that day with a big barbecue and fresh vegetables from the garden, and I was in the clinic. In the evening, my parents brought me a barbecue plate. I remember my parents talking with Dr. Shumann, but I wasn’t getting any information other than the doctor said he would treat me for polio. I wasn’t too concerned yet.
It is now the morning of July 5. My parents decided to seek treatment for me in Houston. I am carried to the car and placed in the back seat of a two-door sedan with my brother-in-law helping my parents get me to Houston. We arrive at Hedgecroft Hospital and Clinic in the Montrose area on South Main. Being a big boy, I told my brother-in-law I would get out of the car by myself. As I moved to get to the front seat, I collapsed on the floor board. That was when I realized I was paralyzed. The hospital was on the second floor, and there was only one big room that had beds for 70 patients. There was only enough room between the beds for the nurses and doctors to move about. Seeing all the other patients with various conditions frightened me.
I was paralyzed on the right side of my body and lost the use of my legs. I remember it like it was yesterday. Hedgecroft was a hospital, clinic and training school for the treatment of poliomyelitis, and it was in place to face the 1952 pandemic.
The most devastating year for the infection was in 1952 with 57,879 cases reported nationwide, including 3,145 in Texas. The wave began around Memorial Day, peaked in July and abated by October. The death rate was 5.4% of those affected. (Source: The Polio Years in Texas, Battling a Terrifying Unknown, Heather Green Wooten, 2009.)
I immediately started physical therapy, including hot whirlpool baths, hot blanket wraps on my legs, electric shock treatment on my right leg. Also being a research hospital, they did experimental things to find a cure. I was given experimental drugs and other things. No one from my family was allowed to stay with me in the hospital. My parents visited me whenever they could, usually twice a week. It was a long trip to Houston.
After about four weeks of treatment, I began to walk. On Aug. 5, I was released to go home. I’ll have to return for weekly therapy, though. I am now walking and running, and I think I got this whipped. I was wrong.
Paralytic polio can lead to temporary or permanent muscle paralysis, disability, bone deformities and death. I experienced all except death.
After my recovery from the initial poliovirus infection, I had physiological and psychological problems dealing with the disease. Two years later, I began to experience curvature of the spine. I was sent to a back brace company to measures for braces.
While being measured, I began to rebel internally about having to wear a brace. I said to myself, “Not me, I have seen those kids with braces from head to toe. I wasn’t going to be one of them.”
I didn’t get approved by the Texas Fund for Crippled Children, so no back brace. I made every effort to sit up straight. I was also having problems with my right leg. The muscles and bones in my leg were not growing as fast as my left leg. Over a period of four to five years, my right leg was 5/8 inch shorter than the left leg, and my muscles appeared about half size. I was limping. My leg was tested for muscle strength and if it was at 30 percent or less, I would get muscle transplants from another part of my body. It was 40% and I was pleased with that.
On May 27, 1958, I entered an experimental human growth hormone procedure on my short leg. In the operation the doctors drilled a hole in my three leg bones and injected the hormone. While in recovery and having no feeling in my leg, my mom said they had to cut my leg off. I ripped that cover off my feet as fast as I could. I had my legs; Mom was just kidding. I was very upset. I forgave her. I am sure my parents were stressed. The growth hormone did not work.
So what were some of the psychological problems I endured? Obviously, I had a limp. I had to wear a size 8 shoe on my left foot and a size 6 on the right foot starting in about the sixth grade. Also, I started with an added 5/8-inch heel on the right shoe. Later, it covered the entire sole. I didn’t like wearing a club on my foot. The kids didn’t make fun of me, but I was self-conscious about it.
In seventh grade, I went to the Houston Shoe Hospital, and I got a normal looking shoe made with the uplift built directly inside the shoe and best of all the shoes were of the same size. Today, I still wear shoes with the internal fixture.
I continued my polio therapy through about the 10th grade. I heard about the post-polio syndrome, and I didn’t believe it until I experienced it in 2002. I bought 50 square hay bales, and when I went to load them, I couldn’t put them on the trailer. Luckily, Glenn Leopold was there, and he loaded the bales for me.
Post-polio syndrome is a condition that can affect polio survivor’s decades after they recover from their initial poliovirus infection. I limp more today as that leg muscle continues to get weaker. The polio experience prepared me for another battle of stage four colon cancer since 2009. I feel fine and am doing great. I feel like the luckiest person in the world having faith, family and friends that keep me going.
The most effective way to prevent polio is vaccination. Children in the United States receive four doses of inactivated poliovirus vaccine. The disease has been virtually wiped out in the Western hemisphere since the introduction polio vaccine (the “Salk vaccine”) in 1955 and the oral, live vaccine (the “Sabin vaccine”) in 1961. My brother, Jerome, recovered without any problems.
And finally, those with COVID-19 will have some of the same issues and questions as the early polio victims had. Not knowing a cure, treatment, how it spreads or its long-term effects will be the challenge.
