Editor’s note: To celebrate Sunshine Week, the Victoria Advocate is publishing a series of guest columns spotlighting the importance of open government.
Sunshine Week is a time to raise awareness about the importance of having an open and transparent government. It serves as an excellent reminder that every citizen in our participatory democracy has an inherent right to access to government meetings and public records.
Transparency in government is a bedrock of our freedoms. It promotes accountability, which in turn provides an opportunity for the public to be informed about government decisions, services and functions. A well-informed constituency in turn creates a better dialogue between citizens and their government officials. This is an issue I’ve worked on for many years, and with my fellow state lawmakers, I have led the charge to enact new transparency laws that shine light on our government.
In an effort to improve transparency and public access, I passed legislation in 2019 that calls for each public school district board to post and update the name, work email address and term of each board member annually, on the district’s internet website. It is an essential function for elected leaders to be responsive to their community. Thus, it is critical for the public to have access to the school board member’s contact information and to be aware of their terms of office.
In recent years, special purpose districts have come to be known as “invisible governments” because of the lack of readily available public information on them. There are special districts for levy improvement, flood control, toll roads, municipal utilities, emergency services, libraries, and hospitals, just to name a few. To address this concern, in 2017, I authored and passed SB 625 to provide the following on the Texas Comptroller’s website; names of board members, counties and cities within the special districts jurisdiction, third party contact information, sales and use tax rates that the district imposes, total bonded debt, and more. This provides citizens with access to governmental documents and crucial meetings allowing you to exercise the First Amendment.
However, almost every legislative session there is an effort to do away with the posting of public notices in local newspapers. Whether that be hearings, advertisements for bids, financial reports, adoption of ordinances, and other government activities legally required to be disclosed. Rest assured, I have always fought back against this effort because as we know, light will always outshine darkness.
Working together we have accomplished a lot, and I’ve worked hard to earn your trust. Thank you for letting me represent you in the Texas Senate, transparency and governance just seem to go hand in hand.
