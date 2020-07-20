Most of our lifetime of memories disappear into our memory banks, never to resurface. Most, but not all. Some surface repeatedly to remind us of a time we were foolish or neglectful. When we believed in thing, only to discover later we were embarrassingly wrong. My immature attitude toward science and the place it should hold in my life is a case in point.
My brain frequently hits me with reminders of things I would prefer to forget. The time I got caught reading my French book in science class is right up there with memories of… well, of other indiscretions. The science class that day was about combustion engines, carburetors, or some such. In short, about cars.
When both the science teacher and the French teacher asked me why I disappointed them both, I got mad at being reprimanded and with all the indignation of a young teenager, I said: Why did I, a girl, need to know about cars and engines? I was never going to need that information. Implicit in my sincere outburst was the fact that, in the late 1950s, everyone knew that cars were things boys cared about, not girls. I clearly missed the idea that there was a reason certain concepts are taught to all students, regardless of gender.
Imagine, if you will, how often car repairs have kept me up at night versus how often a French phrase has disturbed my sleep. I was a privileged young woman with many life lessons ahead of me.
I continued to avoid math and science class at the university while joining most Americans celebrating scientific breakthroughs that few of us could come close to understanding. In my lifetime we have celebrated advances in space exploration, in personal technology, in medical procedures, in food production, and we spend incredible sums acquiring new products just because they are the latest.
We expect our scientists to continue to lead the world in innovation and medical discovery. We expect disease-free food, safe products, and cures for every ill. We believe science improves our lives and we understand, on some level, that such advances are the life work of scientists with degrees in subjects we can barely pronounce much less undertake ourselves. Since World War II, the United States has been known as the country with the inventions, with the latest in everything. We feared other countries stealing and copying the ideas first developed by our researchers, our scientists. We were arguably No.1 in scientific vision.
Despite my avoidance of science classes, I know that science has laws, that innovation comes after much research, and that such research is supervised and inspected for accuracy and significance. Scientific method is defined as a method of research in which a problem is identified, data is gathered, from this data a hypothesis is formulated, and the hypothesis is then tested for validity and that leads to new hypotheses. We use it ourselves without really thinking about it. You notice something, you ask around, you form a theory about what is happening, you find a way to test that theory, you make predictions, and you see if the predictions come through. Consciously or unconsciously you have maybe used those steps to buy a car, potty train your child, or to decide on pursuing a medical procedure.
Into this passive acceptance of science and scientific accomplishments come a life threatening, and increasingly out of control, pandemic COVID-19. Scientists and lay-persons alike, rushed to identify the problem, gather data, form hypotheses, and make predictions. As results pile upon more results, new hypotheses are formed, and new predictions made. Only this time, instead of acknowledging that our scientists are the best at applying scientific methods, we turn to lay-persons to guide us.
Instead of acknowledging the time it takes to observe a phenomenon, compile data, and create valid hypotheses, we measure success in two-week intervals, in hastily gathered numbers, and we grab at straws. We equate scientists with decades of experience with local public officials, whose last science class, like mine, was years past and absorbed while preparing for French class.
We say the experts are contradicting themselves, there is too much conflicting data, and too many hypotheses. Yes, that is true. That’s science.
When your grass is dying in your front yard, you don’t just pour on whatever chemicals are in your garage, shrug your shoulders and let the sun do its worse. No, you attempt to figure out what is happening, research options, form a theory based on your research and try the solution that makes to most sense from the data you have. If that doesn’t work, you start over.
We can learn to control this virus and its consequences but we have to acknowledge the expertise of our scientists and follow their cautious lead as they learn more about the virus and apply new knowledge to old.
