If we think about our lives, we probably can think of times when our consciences were tested. Some of us might even think of times when we followed our conscience and then paid a price for it.
My father would explain his concept of conscience. He would use analogies like screws and threads, saying that the screw’s threads protect its integrity and its ability to hold. And if we don’t stop driving the screw into the wood when the head reaches the wood, the threads will strip out the wood and the screw will just spin without purpose. The lesson: don’t overrule your conscience or you will no longer have a conscience and be spinning out of control.
One Texas hero did not overrule his conscience. Sam Houston, the founder of Texas, its President, Senator and then Governor before the Civil War, was faced with a rising tide of white supremacy and a desire to secede from the United States. He knew that most white Texans owned slaves and supported secession. He didn’t care about that. He believed secession was wrong and would result in terrible bloodshed. He forced an election, and he campaigned all around Texas, opposing secession. He was heckled, called senile even as he gave as good as he got. He called his pro Confederacy tormenters “fire eaters.” But the “fire eaters” won, and Texas voted to secede and join the Confederacy.
As Governor, Sam Houston was told to sign an oath to the Confederacy. Faced with doing so or giving up his position as Governor, he refused. “In the name of my own conscience and manhood….. I refuse to take this oath,” thundered the Texas hero. And he did not, so he lost his power as Governor, with a “fire eater” secessionist taking his place. Houston said that a “Nation divided against itself cannot stand. I wish, if this Union must be dissolved, that its ruins may be the monument of my grave.” There was bloodshed and the Civil War, but the Union held and the Confederacy WAS defeated.
Why, in the summer of 2022, is Sam Houston’s lesson in conscience noteworthy? Well a different politician with power followed her conscience. Houston was a Democrat and Liz Cheney a Republican, but they both faced tests of conscience when it came to the Union: the United States of America. Houston felt that the Union was threatened by the seceding states, and Cheney sees that the Union is under attack by politicians in her own party. The “fire eaters” of 2022 are called election deniers. They are people who would, by force and dishonesty, overrule American voters who cast their ballots.
The former President has lied to those who supported him and voted for him, making up stories that he didn’t actually lose by 7 million votes. Those Americans who trusted him still send him millions of dollars every time more of his dishonesty is uncovered. And Congresswoman Cheney is concerned about truth, even though she voted for Trump. In fact, she’s concerned about the Union. She is alarmed that a large portion of her party would overthrow the will of the voters by lies and violence and turn into a dictatorship where might makes right.
And so she would not bow down to the leader of her party. Like Houston, she thundered, “we don’t take an oath to an individual”, but to the “United States Constitution.” She will sign no oaths to him or to those who would destroy our democracy. “Donald Trump will be gone some day, but your (election deniers’) dishonor will remain,” she said.
She lost her reelection campaign last week. She would have coasted to victory had she only violated her conscience and commitment to democracy. She gave it all up, just as Sam Houston did, and for the same reason: to preserve our American democracy. The only difference: Sam Houston was already an older man when he defiantly refused to sign the oath and left the Governor’s mansion. Liz Cheney is not going anywhere soon, and that’s good for the Union and for politics, since she will never give up on democracy and protecting the voters’ right to choose their leaders, even as she disagrees with Democrats on many issues.
It is a twist of irony that in 2000, many Democrats felt that the election was stolen from them as the Supreme Court stopped the vote counting in Florida and installed George W. Bush and Dick Cheney as President and Vice President. But they, like former Vice President Al Gore, believed in democracy, and there was a peaceful transfer of power. Liz Cheney has never forgotten that, and she, like Sam Houston, will be known as a hero of her time, for refusing to violate her conscience, in order to preserve a more perfect Union.
