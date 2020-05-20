I am excited about our efforts to conduct virtual facilities tours for the Victoria community.
A few weeks ago, the Victoria ISD Trustees received a facilities report from Huckabee Architects, and at the time, I described it as a 30,000-foot view of the district. We spent a few hours reviewing major findings throughout the district but did not review each building in detail because there simply isn’t enough time to do that in one meeting. At that meeting, we committed to holding virtual tours of our campuses at a 5,000-foot view to provide more details about the needs for each facility.
As most of you have come to realize in the past two years, I am obsessed with making as much information available to our community as possible in order to provide “insane levels of accessibility” to information before any decisions are made. In our commitment to radical transparency and accessibility, we have scheduled virtual tours of our campuses with Huckabee architects for anyone who would like to participate.
This past week, we held virtual tours of Aloe, Mission Valley, Vickers, Dudley, Hopkins and O’Connor schools. In the coming weeks, we will facilitate virtual tours of the remaining facilities. Anyone who wishes to participate is able to via Zoom, and we also record the sessions so we can post them to the website so you can view at your leisure.
At the end of the virtual tour, we are asking you to fill out a brief exchange to make sure we answer any thoughts and questions you might have. Your feedback (and feed-forward) will help guide our decisions. I have always thought feedback tells you who you are. Feed-forward tells you who you are becoming.
At some point in the future, our plan is to bring forward a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to address some of our facilities needs in VISD. I know that you may not be interested in all our buildings, but I would also guess that some of them are very important to you.
I am asking you to share your voice in building a facilities recommendation by tuning in for the virtual tours and sharing thoughts with us. Our goal is to build a recommendation in such a way that every voice that wants to participate can do so.
Please don’t miss this opportunity to become an active participant in designing our future.
