We hate bullies. Unless they're us.
To give themselves a final push in their GOP primary races, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton used the levers of their state offices to villainize a tiny group of innocent parents facing rare and difficult choices and trying to responsibly help their children chart a course for a safe and happy life. Then, even though the Legislature recently declined to do so, they set loose the hounds of the executive department to pursue them, closing the door on potentially life-saving medical treatment for their children and forcing them to confront the reality that their state regards them as criminals.
Based on a conveniently timed opinion of the compliant attorney general, Abbott directed the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reports of transgender youth receiving gender affirming care as "child abuse." That agency obligingly opened inquiries. In response, Texas Children’s Hospital — the nation’s largest pediatric hospital — announced that, despite being committed to "a healthier future for all children, including transgender children," it would stop prescribing gender affirming hormone therapies. It took the step, it said, "to safeguard our healthcare professionals and impacted families from potential legal ramifications."
Well, Abbott and Paxton were in tough primary races, with challengers squeezing into the tiny crevice remaining between each of them and whatever lies further to their right. Abbott campaign consultant Dave Carney says beating up on trans kids and their families is a "70%-80% winning issue" for the governor. Why not go for it?
So, to win an election, Abbott and Paxton drew targets on the backs of families struggling with excruciating challenges most of us will never confront. They know most of us won’t take the time to try to imagine the fundamental contradiction someone must feel who is wholly at odds with the skin they were born in. They know we don’t want to — that we're deeply afraid to — think about how we would handle it if this was one of our children. And, they know we're eager to believe that the reason we don't face those problems is that we've raised our kids right. At that point, they have us. We're no longer bullying anybody, we're just pointing out bad parenting, criminally bad parenting.
What they also know, but are willing to overlook in the interest of political expediency, is that adolescents struggling with gender identity issues have an outsize chance of dying by suicide before reaching adulthood.
Try this. Let's leave Dave Carney's focus group for a second, and put ourselves in the shoes of a parent whose child knows he or she is very different from everybody else and is truly tortured by it. We'd seek medical help if it was available, if we thought it would help our child cope. Knowing the frailties of our own adolescent’s mind, if we thought "gender affirming care" — such as hormone therapy to delay the onset of puberty and provide time for emotional maturity to catch up with physical maturity — would better prepare our child for the rocky road we know lies ahead for them, wouldn’t we consider it? What would we not do to keep our children from sliding into despondency and hopelessness, or to help them find a way — even if that way is not what we expected or not one we'd prefer — to feel good about who they are? And this, in Greg Abbott’s Texas, is child abuse?
I don’t think that any medical treatment offered by Texas Children’s Hospital, an institution that has treated my own kids, constitutes child abuse.
Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott are telling us they know better than the doctors. But all they really know is us. They know we aren’t likely to care much for families of trans kids because most of us don’t know any. They know that we find the problems faced by those families foreign and abhorrent and that we are more than happy to credit ourselves for not having them. They know us so well that their campaign advisors, like Dave Carney, can calculate in precise percentages the political advantage that can be had from victimizing innocent families dealing with these rare and heartbreaking circumstances.
What’s wrong with us?
