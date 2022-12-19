Twas the holiday season and all through the district; people relaxed, with diets much less strict.
As our waistlines expanded so did our heart, because of the joy we’ve been able to impart.
Reflecting on all the good that has been done; we are indeed a strong team and operate as one.
When it comes to our students we never will quit; because the fact of the matter is we’re kind of lit!
We toil and fret every step of the way; because at the end we know they will say...
Our good work is done here and of this we are proud; we will shout from the classrooms and rooftops out
loud!
This much is clear, we hold our students so dear; we care, love, and cherish, and drive away fear.
Failure isn’t an option we must not permit it; it is to their success that we make our commitment.
As we now turn to the end of the year; we begin to ponder what’s coming near.
So much great work has been accomplished thus far; our success is secured regardless of STAAR.
Speaking of stars, we have many great students; but I can’t name them all, it just wouldn’t be prudent.
We should have a parade, or at least earn that gold star; we have a long way to go, but we have come so, so
far!
Our kids are fantastic in pursuing their genius; and we’re finding coherence it almost seems seamless.
Everywhere you look students are finding their ‘&’; nothing makes me happier isn’t it just grand?
The ‘&’ is so much more than just a design; it’s a call to action, a symbol, and sign.
It gives us direction with every student every day; to help guide, nurture, and show them the way.
I’ve been asked is it a moral imperative or goal; can’t it be both and also food for the soul?
Our students always bring out our highest devotion; it is for them we put all of this in motion.
Our secret’s no secret, of this we are certain; our success lies within us and not just one person.
We are a team, Team V-I-S-D; we come together in the highest degree.
We’ve come to the end “Happy holidays” I scrawl; I send you my love, be good now y’all!