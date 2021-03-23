As someone with a background in counseling, I have been trained to believe that each of us makes choices and then acts in a way that is consistent with those choices. The goal of the counselor is to divine the logic of the choices made by individuals to help them see a way to make different choices.
Through the years, I have come to believe that there are some needs that strongly motivate our choices and animate our actions. They may not be absolute truths, but they come close. For me, one of those truths is that we are social beings. We have a very strong need to be a part of one or more social groups. That is why community is paramount in the decisions I make as president of the University of Houston-Victoria. I believe strongly that it is important to create community and then welcome our students, faculty, staff and area residents into that community. I have found through the years that the sense of belonging can be an exceptionally restorative and powerful influence for good.
Unfortunately, the flip side of that coin is division – having such strong feelings against another person or people that you not only believe they don’t belong, you also believe they shouldn’t be allowed to belong at all. We have seen a great deal of division in recent years based on politics and identity.
In the last week, there were horrendous acts of carnage committed by a person in Atlanta, Ga., and these were not the first acts of violence targeting Asian people. Any such violent acts or harassment based upon beliefs about race and gender are abhorrent to anyone who believes inclusion is important in our community.
I feel compelled to declare in the strongest terms that there should be no place in the UHV community or the communities that we serve for this kind of hate, intolerance and attempts to divide. I want to reassert, as I said when we created the UHV Task Force on Diversity and Race, that the university is fully committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. We will proactively take every action possible to make that clear to the communities that we serve and all who seek to be a part of our Jaguar Family. Acknowledging our common humanity and exercising respect for one another must be our core belief, and we must continue to put action behind those beliefs. That is what will bind us together and protect us as a university community and as a larger community.
In recent months, there have been aggressive and clear threats against Asian people in the U.S. Hate crimes against Asian American people have risen dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are people who can help, such as school authorities or a member of city/county government. If you feel you need support, there are agencies that can provide you support and counseling, like the Gulf Bend Center, or perhaps your church. I also would call to your attention the Asian American Federation. On the group’s website at aafederation.org/aaf-safety-resources, you can find information about how to respond to problems you encounter or get the help you need. In any case, I encourage you to remember that you are a part of this community and that there are many here ready to reach out and help.
UHV stands with you whether you are a student, an employee or a community member. You are one of us. You are our people. You are supported; you are valued; and we care deeply about you.
