Unfunded and under-funded mandates have a significant impact on public education, particularly in Texas where funding for schools is already limited compared to the rest of the nation.
Every year, at the start of the legislative session, I become keenly aware of bills that may create a fiscal burden for our local community, which ultimately impacts our teachers, classrooms, and our kids.
Mandates can be good for public schools. Sometimes, these new requirements enhance student learning and student safety.
Please understand, my objections are not necessarily to all mandates, but an unfunded mandate that requires districts to reduce or eliminate other programs and services to shift funding to the new mandate.
Mandates are requirements put in place by state or federal government for schools to follow, such as implementing certain curriculum or providing certain services. However, mandates often come without the full and necessary funding to implement them properly, leaving schools to find the money elsewhere. This can lead to a strain on already limited resources and can negatively impact the education of our students.
As you can imagine, programs that are nice to have, but not necessary, are the first to go and this disproportionately makes it unfair for some of our campuses that have come to enjoy these programs. A loss of funding may impact class size, curricular offerings, and future wages.
In Texas, the issue of unfunded mandates is particularly prevalent. The state has a history of underfunding its schools, and in recent years has implemented numerous mandates without providing the necessary funding.
One recent example is the state's requirement for schools to shift to online STAAR testing without providing additional funding for the necessary purchase of equipment, infrastructure, training and materials. This has led to schools having to use their own limited resources to implement and plan for the shift, which diverts funding away from other important areas such as hiring teachers.
Another example is adding security cameras to special education classrooms. This requirement was implemented during the 2016-2017 school year. Not only is there an initial cost of the cameras, but ongoing costs to maintain and service them.
There are countless examples. This can lead to schools having to divert funds over time from other areas in order to comply with the mandate, which can negatively impact the education of all students.
Please do not misunderstand, many (most) of these mandates are good for kids and good for schools, but without adequate funding it dilutes our overall capacity to do great work.
To be sure, educating all students is a noble charge. The education of every child can easily be defended as “good for society.” However, educating every child in a manner that provides for the mastery of state standards may cost more than the funding provided. Just as programs and services receive less funding when a specific mandate is unfunded, so it applies here, but magnified across an entire district and state.
Given that every child is not meeting the state academic requirements, could that possibly be evidence of insufficient funding?
Overall, unfunded and under-funded mandates have a significant impact on public education, particularly in states like Texas where funding for schools is already limited. It is important for the state and federal government to provide the necessary funding to support mandates and ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education.
Let me close with one concrete example. A few weeks ago, the VISD Safety and Security allotment from Texas was $115,937. This represents just under 7% of what VISD spent on safety and security in the 2021-2022 school year. In this session, legislators are talking about increasing the safety and security allotment, but I urge you all to pay attention to additional mandates that come along with this funding. Should there be more mandates, and the funding increase isn’t enough to cover those costs, then we will find ourselves with higher costs to maintain what we currently have (SRO salary increases, equipment cost increases, etc.), as well as additional under-funded mandates... all of which will come at a cost to our classrooms and students.
What we need is local flexibility. We elect school board trustees to make budget decisions in the best interests of our community, our taxpayers, our staff, and our students. I, along with our trustees work hard to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. I am hopeful the legislature will give our locally elected officials, and by extension our community, the authority and sovereignty to govern itself and to make the best decisions for our students now and in the future.