The purposes of these articles I write are many. Often, I try to be informative. Sometimes, I endeavor to be thought provoking. At times, I try to highlight some of the amazing programs you might not be aware of.
I very often use stories because I think it helps you (the reader) feel more connected to the Victoria ISD. I pride myself on being “chief storyteller” for the district and this is often how I introduce myself in groups. I gather stories from parents and community members about our staff. I gather stories from administration about our teachers, parents, and students. I gather stories about our kids. I love them all.
Over the past few years, one community partner has helped bring stories of unsung heroes in the VISD staff to the surface in a way I never thought possible. Atzenhoffer Chevrolet approached us about an idea to thank a staff member by loaning them a vehicle for a month. It is a way to recognize, celebrate and incentivize staff. We named this program, “move us and we will move you.” We asked our staff to email us a story about a colleague that would move us. We didn’t initially tell the staff what the winning story would be rewarded and as you might expect, we really didn’t get a lot of stories, but did get some.
The idea worked because we received stories about staff members we had never heard, and these stories share just how hard our staff work to go above and beyond anything we could ever expect.
That first month, when we rolled up on campus in a brand-new truck, with police department and fire department escorts (sirens blaring) and brought the staff member (and students) in front of the building, the look was priceless. We read the nomination story to the staff member, thanked them for their tireless devotion to our students, and then handed them the keys. This staff member had a hilarious response, “how am I going to get my other car home?” We’ve since helped work out some of those details. Lol.
Over the past 18 months, we have given away a truck every month to teachers, classroom support staff, clerical staff, technology staff, and transportation staff just to name some. We are sometimes met with shock, sometimes met with tears, and often met with stunned silence. I love that every single month we get to share the stories of the winner publicly, but I want to use my space here to talk about all the people who have been nominated.
When we started, we received a few nominations. As this campaign has grown, we now receive dozens and dozens. Every month, when a secret team meets to review the nominations and make a choice. We are finding it more and more difficult to choose because the stories are so plentiful, powerful and moving. My job is to be a cheerleader for the staff at VISD and these stories make that job very easy.
These stories, which now are well into the hundreds, are because of our amazing community partners at Atzenhoffer Chevrolet. And yes, while the VISD staff are often unsung heroes, I want to make sure to recognize the other unsung heroes: Tommy Taylor, Erik Stewart and Jamie Erickson who made this idea possible in the first place.