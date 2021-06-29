For one week in early June, it seemed we were one people, transformed by music. Victoria, for more than 45 years, has hosted musicians from around the United States and the world. These talented folks rehearse and play all week long in the hot Texas summer. They are among the finest players, but they are also chosen for their humanity and willingness to live with us in our homes. The vision statement of the Victoria Bach Festival is “A world united by music.” This year, we truly lived that vision and enjoyed its fruits.
We lamented the loss of those who were taken from us during the past year. On one special night, we honored Kay Walker in a performance of Samuel Barber’s adagio for strings, which was featured in a Sept. 11 national memorial service. We were encouraged to remember and be grateful for Kay, and encouraged to remember and honor someone in each of our own families who’d passed from us. It was stunning, and at the end, one could hear a pin drop. It was incredible.
During that week of noon and evening concerts, we lost our agitation, our divisions and our differences. People of all ages, perspectives and backgrounds were together as one, both as members of the audience and as musicians who come here to make music in a way that’s unlike any other music festival.
The emotions were felt not only by the volunteers, board members and the leadership of the Victoria Bach Festival, but by musicians who longed to play before live audiences after being sidelined for almost 18 months. Artistic Director Alejandro Hernandez Valdez, Executive Director Nina Di Leo and Board President Tim Hornback led our board to take precautions and take risks. The ensembles were smaller, with strings and keyboard, but that only intensified the power of the music. Our vision statement called on us to bring live music back in 2021. It called upon us to be together once again with musicians we love and cherish.
In an era of divisions, upheaval and tribalism, music and musicians seek common ground. They dissolve our squabbles, cause us to turn toward each other instead of turning against other people. Those who participated in any way in this wonderful week know how important music, dance and the arts are to a community and to the world.
We all must return to our daily lives, face our challenges and engage with our neighbors. As we do, we can search for our common ground, what binds us together. Yes, we will have contrasting opinions about religion, politics and society, but if we all let our hearts be touched by music and the hearts and minds that make that music, then we’re able to find ways to not only get along, but get together in a meaningful way.
Sometimes we let people or things “push our buttons”. After a week of music and fellowship, nobody’s pushed any buttons of mine, and I’ve not been tempted to push anyone’s buttons. What we have been motivated to do is to bring more people in touch with the arts and music. For the music and the entire week, many of us are grateful beyond words. Those who’ve not yet experienced this magic, there will be another week of music in June 2022. While the world changes and we make transitions, what we will see is that vision of unity and hospitality that makes Victoria so special to so many. Bravo.
