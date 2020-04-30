Victoria City Council may, and should, reconsider its recent 4-3 decision not to fund a $750,000 grant to LiftFund, a San Antonio-based community development financial institution to create a loan fund to support and sustain small local businesses impacted by the current health emergency.
In debating the matter on April 21, Council – possibly influenced by a preemptive strike against the program delivered by the former mayor – strayed from the policy question put to it, and veered into the weeds, wondering about what questions should be on loan applications and trying to divine who had “risk” of defaults in the loans made.
Largely lost in that debate was the fact that the loan fund would be established by taxpayer dollars raised on the condition that they be spent for economic development activities. For many local small businesses forced to close or curtail operations, some locally focused economic development could spell the difference between survival and failure.
LiftFund is a nonprofit devoted to successfully making, managing and collecting loans to small enterprises, often in the aftermath of a natural disaster. LiftFund makes its loans with grants, donations and no- and low-interest loans made to it by its supporters.
Seeing the shortcomings of the PPP and like programs to adequately penetrate the ranks of small and very small businesses, it developed a program that lets communities sponsor a loan fund specifically aimed at providing credit to that community’s local enterprises impacted by forced closure or other conditions resulting from the outbreak.
City Manager Jesús Garza presented Council with a version of this program under which the city would make a $750,000 restricted gift to LiftFund, establishing a permanent revolving loan fund. The fund would be devoted – initially – to making small, non-interest bearing term loans to COVID-19 affected small businesses. Later, as those loans are repaid and the fund replenished, it would remain available to make additional loans, specifically and only to small businesses in Victoria for other business purposes. This permanent fund would be, for our community, an economic development tool that can be used, for example, to encourage small business investment in particular locations (e.g. downtown, airport, etc.), or in bringing to us local goods and services we now have to seek elsewhere.
If Council re-considers, it should adopt a new perspective. It should leave to those who do it every day the details of underwriting these loans and avoid trying to predict what losses such a fund might incur in its first incarnation as a reaction to a dire national emergency. Rather, the questions for Council should be (1) whether a loan fund, provided with taxes collected from the public on the condition that they be used for economic development purposes, would allow local businesses to better weather the storm, and (2) if so, to whom should the city turn to make that fund a reality and to manage it in a responsible and prudent way?
LiftFund’s credentials are tailor-made for the task at hand. It acknowledges that current economic realities pose new challenges to lending to small and very small enterprises. However, given that all it does is provide credit in this segment of the market, who’s better suited to take on those challenges?
Of course, the fund is likely to suffer some losses, and naturally we want to know those will be minimized. But Council should realize that LiftFund does, too. LiftFund’s continued existence depends upon its ability to prudently make, service and obtain repayment of the loans it makes with the donations and support entrusted in it by its funders, of which the city will be one. LiftFund will be incentivized to be as prudent and responsible in making and managing our community’s loan fund as it is with other loans that it makes with its own money, because our loan fund will be LiftFund’s own money. And LiftFund has an enviable track record in putting its funding to good use.
City staff brought forward a plan to make available to the community a valuable economic development lifeline, managed by a team of experts in the business of lending to small enterprises, sometimes in situations of dire emergency. The money for the grant comes from taxes raised for the express purpose of funding economic development. Right now, many small businesses in our community are struggling, not because of a problem with their business models but because they’ve been required to shoulder an unequal share of the burden of keeping the population safe. It’s now for the Council to decide whether to throw that lifeline out there or to leave those local small businesses adrift.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.