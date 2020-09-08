A lifelong love affair for the written word often begins at an early age.
For many of us, certain books bring powerful positive memories from our childhood.
I can still recall with great fondness following with my mother the beautifully illustrated pages of Ole Risom and Richard Scarry’s “I Am a Bunny.”
Sitting in her lap, I was enchanted by the book’s beautifully detailed illustrations of a young bunny named Nicholas who explores the outdoors befriending frogs, birds, butterflies and other delightful animals.
As I grew older and my appetite for reading developed, my parents would often take me to the public library or book stores where hours would speed by as I poured over chapter books, comics and anything that caught my eye.
During my teens, my focus shifted to thicker and more mature titles from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” to Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man” to The Audubon Society’s “Field Guide to North American Birds.”
I credit those books, and the countless others that stole my imagination and hours upon hours of my time, to not only a lifelong love of words but also a natural curiosity and appreciation for learning.
But I was lucky, and I wonder who I might have become without the right books and adults in my life.
That’s why programs such as Victoria County United Way’s library program are so important.
In partnership with Citizens Medical Center and Life Scout Joshua Bonorden, United Way has begun delivering libraries of books to Victoria County day cares.
Research shows the reading promoted by the program is doing far more than entertaining children.
Reading to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years increases vocabulary, curiosity, and memory; promotes positive associations with books and reading; builds listening skills; and creates a foundation for scholastic success.
Reading enjoyment is a better predictor for a child’s educational success than their family’s socio-economic status.
Additionally, when kids learn to enjoy reading, they are not only investing in their scholastic futures but also their personal development and emotional well-being.
Those powerful effects on our community’s children make it obvious that Victoria County United Way’s library program should receive our utmost support.
Although the far-reaching benefits are immense for kids, placing books in day cares has another more immediate but equally positive effect.
Whether you’re 55 or simply 5, there’s no doubt that reading can be a whole lot of fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.