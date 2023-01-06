What makes you feel electric about living in Victoria? What would make you say “I’m from Victoria and I love it there!”
For some, it’s the fishing and hunting. For others, the proximity to the beach, the community, the lifestyle or the limitless selection of Mexican restaurants and the associated margaritas.
But all of us can agree that we are most proud of the things we take care of.
Recently, it feels like there is growing momentum to take care of and pride in our town and its appearance. At a recent clean up organized by Keep Victoria Beautiful, over 400 volunteers came out to help pick up local neighborhoods. KVB has seen 400% growth in registered individual and business members in the past 12 months, and significant donations from private citizens and businesses.
In fact, KVB was recently recognized state-wide as a Gold Star Affiliate with Keep Texas Beautiful.
KVB is often asked “what can I do” and as we enter the new year, we wanted to share a few things you might consider to add your strength to the momentum.
First are the quarterly cleanups. These are great ways to get together with (or make new) friends and family as we spruce up a section of town. Save the date for March 4 and April 22 for our first scheduled events of the new year.
You can sign up to receive information about our upcoming cleanups on keepvictoriabeautiful.org.
And if you want to help, but may not be able to, a great way to contribute is to become a member of Keep Victoria Beautiful. You can earn swag, certifications, and early invitations to events and programs. Membership dues go toward our mission of enhancing the livability of Victoria by beautification through a sense of pride and ownership.
You might also consider nominating a business for a monthly Business Beautification Award and supporting businesses that are doing their part.
How about if you need a little financial help in spiffing up your place of business, church, school or nonprofit? KVB can help with that. We award grants up to $500 just for this reason. You can apply at keepvictoriabeaituful.org
Finally- you can lead by example. Make sure your trash goes in the right place, and if it’s a public bin, be sure it won’t blow away by pushing it down (like Salt-N-Pepa said “push it real good.”) If you see some rubbish on the ground, be the one to grab it and celebrate when you do.
Maintain your lawn and consider adding a splash of color with some new flowers or foliage this spring.
Think about asking your neighbors if they could use a hand with some of their larger items during bulk trash day especially the elderly and differently abled.
We’re fired up to live in a place where folks take care of what they have and want to thank you for doing your part to Keep Victoria Beautiful.