I never realized the extent of our medical assets in Victoria County, because I was never in need of medical care.
On Nov. 7 I went to Citizens Medical Center with COVID-19. I spent some time there and was amazed by the quality of care I received, I was sent home, but admitted to DeTar Hospital a couple of days later. I was in a fog about my diagnosis. I specifically asked if I was circling the drain, a phrase we use in the Navy to describe a combat situation. They said yes, I was in bad shape.
This situation worried me greatly, I immediately thought about the loose ends I had in my life, and if I was to pass, the burden I would put on my family. There would be financial questions and they would be left to figure out property deals, sale of many vehicles and other things I have been involved in that only I know the answer to unraveling financial questions.
I wanted to make it so I could fix my life, I was challenged by the staff of the hospital, to get well.
The doctors and nurses of Citizens, DeTar and Post-Acute Medical were fabulous. I got to know them over my 24-day stay and was so surprised to find them caring, cheerful, very competent and above all professionals who love their jobs.
My goal as a small business owner was to hire folks that were better than me at any given task, well our Victoria hospitals are chock full of those folks. They bring great skill to our small town, enriching the region with medical assets that belong to a large town, but we are lucky enough to have them right here.
They told me about the start of COVID-19 and how some folks were not making it, but how many strides that have been made and how the treatment has been so successful.
Some of them told me about their years of schooling, especially about how special Victoria College is. One nurse was about to quit Victoria College in her nursing studies because she simply ran out of money. The college, through their different student assistance programs, allowed her to finish that semester, and finish her degree in nursing.
COVID-19 not only attacked my body but also my mind. I was delusional some of the time. Every night I thought a 224-pound guy with a blue surge suit from the Great Depression, would come to my room to sell me raffle tickets. I was brought back to reality the next day by the very kind staff.
Once I attained stability, I was sent to Post-Acute Medical, it is a long term facility that will allow you to make further progress and regain your strength. The staff nurses, doctors and occupational therapist are a grand bunch who really care about your medical welfare. How can we be so lucky to have this facility in little Victoria?
Please, do not expose yourself to the COVID-19. Follow the guidelines. Thanks to President Trump’s ability to get things done, we are going into the homestretch as far as the vaccinating goes. It is already being distributed nationwide. Hopefully by June we will have this disease under control.
I am eternally grateful for everyone who works at the three facilities in Victoria. I am thankful to have experienced clean, well-managed facilities, with hearty food, where the objective is to get you well and get you home.
Be thankful Victoria, for the wonderful people who work there, and do the best for our region’s health.
Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
